 Anyone think opposing teams will try to sneak 13 players out to defend us? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Seriously pick your poison. Double team Hill? Absolutely Double Team Waddle you should. MG Sure.

To me the key will be our running game. The holes should certainly be there with a much improved OL.

Now the bigger problem for me. No more draft simulations😎.

Also can get my honey do list done on the opening night of the draft👍.

Great great day to be a Phin fan.
 
McDaniel be like "HILL, HILL!" added to his who is he most excited about "WADDLE" comment.
 
