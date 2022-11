Apologies Now Being Accepted

FinsUp21 said: I remember last season an anonymous veteran player said he didn't think Tua was the answer and was upset because he felt Tua was wasting his career. Was that player ever revealed? Click to expand...

No but rumor had it that it was #25 who said that. I really hate to speculate, especially about that particular player who's been a catalyst for most of our wins from the last 3 years.But who else could it be? Besides a "writer" who likes to be the story himself.The irony though, if it was Xavien Howard, is that he's not having a good year himself right now. And his QB would only say and do things to encourage him to be great.