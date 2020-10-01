Apparently Adam Gase’s job is NOT on the line tonight.

The Goat
I hadn’t seen this posted yet.
Bad organizations make bad draft picks. The Jets have been picking highly more often than not, and sometimes they even get really talented players. Yet they haven't put a good team together since butt fumble and even those seem more of the lucky variety than good. I'm rooting for them to lose because I don't like Adam Gase.So how bout this Brett Rypien kid in Denver? Cool as a cucumber and about to beat Darnold.
Honestly I’m kind of rooting for the Jets to win because it does us no good if they end up with the No.1 pick. That’s what my brain is telling me anyway. The rest of me wants them to lose.
Doubt Rypien has a high end future, but he certainly can play some football. He's got an NFL pedigree and it shows. Far better than Driscoll. Broncos made a good decision starting him.So how bout this Brett Rypien kid in Denver? Cool as a cucumber and about to beat Darnold.
Giving up three second rounders to move up for Darnold looks brutal right now (it did then too).