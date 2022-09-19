 Apparently Baltimore is Despicable and a shell of their former selves........ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Apparently Baltimore is Despicable and a shell of their former selves........

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,649
Reaction score
3,202
Location
Staten Island, NY
Rather than credit what Tua and the Dynamic Due WR tandem accomplished yesterday the national media is chastising the Ravens for being an embarrassment of their former selves and claiming that Ed Reed and Ray Lewis will show up at Ravens practice this week to give out ass whooping to the Defense for such a poor performance and being non-representative of what Raven Football is alll about. Tua still has to prove himself and the Defense for the Fins wasn't anything to write home about. This is a takeaway from many media outlets I watched this morning sans a few who said that Tua was out of his mind though the general consensus was that the Ravens are not the Ravens of old. Sheesh, The Fins are definitely the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL!!!!!!
 
Last edited:
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
15,555
Reaction score
30,123
Location
New Jersey
NYC#1finsfan said:
Rather than credit what Tua and the Dynamic Due WR tandem accomplished yesterday the national media is chastising the Ravens for being an embarrassment of their former selves and claiming that Ed Reed and Ray Lewis will show up at Ravens practice this week to give out ass whooping to the Defense of the for such a poor performance and being non-representative of what Raven Football is alll about. Tua still has to prove himself and the Defense for the Fins wasn't anything to write home about. This is a takeaway from many media outlets I watched this morning sans a few who said that Tua was out of his mind though the general consensus was that the Ravens are not the Ravens of old. Sheesh, The Fins are definitely the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL!!!!!!
Click to expand...
They got one thing right. The Defense of Miami forgot there was a game to play.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
5,487
Reaction score
6,574
Age
56
Location
Rochester, New York
NYC#1finsfan said:
Rather than credit what Tua and the Dynamic Due WR tandem accomplished yesterday the national media is chastising the Ravens for being an embarrassment of their former selves and claiming that Ed Reed and Ray Lewis will show up at Ravens practice this week to give out ass whooping to the Defense of the for such a poor performance and being non-representative of what Raven Football is alll about. Tua still has to prove himself and the Defense for the Fins wasn't anything to write home about. This is a takeaway from many media outlets I watched this morning sans a few who said that Tua was out of his mind though the general consensus was that the Ravens are not the Ravens of old. Sheesh, The Fins are definitely the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL!!!!!!
Click to expand...
Who gives a sh*t what the team from that sh*thole city thinks?
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,216
Reaction score
3,361
Nothing surprising about this. People who give opinions professionally do not like to admit that their opinions were wrong.

The Ravens scored on a 102-yard kick return where nobody touched the returner, a 75 yard touchdown pass where nobody touched the receiver, and a 79 yard touchdown quarterback run where nobody touched the quarterback. All of those were blown coverages. Nobody cares. That’s football.

There’s a blown coverage or a false step or a mistake of some kind on almost every play. A team that makes you pay for mistakes is a good team.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,797
Reaction score
26,324
andyahs said:
A QBs job is to take advantage of what the defense gives you.

I don't care how they spin it it's the way the game is played. Lamar took advantage of our defensive lapses
Click to expand...

You and I both know that’s not how the narrative is painted for anyone else.

The biggest one now is Ofcourse he’s putting up numbers. Who wouldn’t if they have 2 of the fastest guys in the league.

Do you see where this is going? Especially if we continue to do well?
 
coalesce

coalesce

Dolphin Fan since 1974
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
1,292
Reaction score
1,558
Age
56
Location
Brewster, NY
NYC#1finsfan said:
The Fins are definitely the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL!!!!!!
Click to expand...
I tell you, nothing is easy for me anymore. Just the other day, my wife and I are checking into a hotel. I tell the bellboy to grab my bags. He starts feeling up my wife!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom