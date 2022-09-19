Apparently Baltimore is Despicable and a shell of their former selves........

Rather than credit what Tua and the Dynamic Due WR tandem accomplished yesterday the national media is chastising the Ravens for being an embarrassment of their former selves and claiming that Ed Reed and Ray Lewis will show up at Ravens practice this week to give out ass whooping to the Defense of the for such a poor performance and being non-representative of what Raven Football is alll about. Tua still has to prove himself and the Defense for the Fins wasn't anything to write home about. This is a takeaway from many media outlets I watched this morning sans a few who said that Tua was out of his mind though the general consensus was that the Ravens are not the Ravens of old. Sheesh, The Fins are definitely the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL!!!!!!