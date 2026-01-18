Apparently Miami isn't in Cap Hell

dolfan91
That's a lot of June 1st designations. Which would be a big boon for 2027. 2026 would become the bargin hunting year.
Only allowed 2 post June cuts. So if you do the math with Tyreek, Chubb and AJ, releasing all 3 with 2 being post June leads to $54 million savings, no matter which 2 are post June.
My bad I thought it said release. Yes extend. Was texting at the same time.You are opposed to extending Brooks? Why?
