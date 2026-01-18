 Apparently Miami isn't in Cap Hell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yep but when we do this, we’re bottom dwellers. I know people expect that next year but we will 100% call for the new coaches head saying we picked bad when we go 4-14
 
Only allowed 2 post June cuts. So if you do the math with Tyreek, Chubb and AJ, releasing all 3 with 2 being post June leads to $54 million savings, no matter which 2 are post June.
 
But we still have to be under the cap by June 1. So all the post June 1 hypotheticals don't really help. We're gonna have to make some moves before that to get complient.

I like extending Minkah and Brooks though.
 
Post-June 1 releases are not a boon for 2027. They use 2027 cap space. Releases before June 1 are the ones that don't use 2027 cap space.
 
You can only designate 2 cuts before June 1 as post-June 1 cuts, but after June 1 actually passes you can as many as you want, subject to cap ramifications for 2026 and 2027.
 
cut Hill Chubb and a few others to get under the cap.

then cut Tua post June 1st

then move on with the rebuild
 
Those are typos. I think he meant pre-June 1. I listed every single one of those in a thread somewhere, but they are all pre-June1. Doing all that post-June 1 doesn't get them under the cap prior to the NFL new years starting, which they must be under the cap.

The bottom line is 2026, is not going to be good for cap money, but 2027 and moving forward they should be fine.
 
