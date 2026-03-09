 Apparently we are focusing on the offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Apparently we are focusing on the offense

If you bring a QB now you need to support him, although you probably still want to lose a bunch of games to put yourself in position to double down with a top QB draft pick next year anyway.

So, I think we are mostly drafting offense and letting the defense be the tank driver.

I hope we don't try to balance it out and end up patching the defense in the draft and end up with a work in progress on BOTH offense AND defense because then there will be the "supporting cast" excuses for QB play.

I want to be able to asses Willis and whoever else we bring at QB right away.
 
I'm not sure that this changes our draft strategy too much.

We were always going to focus on both lines, a tall WR, and DBs. I never bought the idea that we'd do much with DTs or LBs.
 
Carne Asada said:
If you bring a QB now you need to support him, although you probably still want to lose a bunch of games to put yourself in position to double down with a top QB draft pick next year anyway.

So, I think we are mostly drafting offense and letting the defense be the tank driver.

I hope we don't try to balance it out and end up patching the defense in the draft and end up with a work in progress on BOTH offense AND defense because then there will be the "supporting cast" excuses for QB play.

I want to be able to asses Willis and whoever else we bring at QB right away.
It appears Haf sees the O as MW, Achane, Brewer, Sav, Paul, Jax, rookie OL, waddle. That's 8 of 11. A mid range FA makes that 9. I suspect D is still a priority - more holes.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Just the opposite of what I wanted the Dolphins to do.

I wanted to build up the defense first then focus on the offense next year.
But when a potential franchise QB is available and when a team like us that does not have one, you HAVE to take the opportunity. It's literally the most important position in football and I am glad we are swinging. Its literally no different than a bad team picking #1 overall and using it on a QB....like we see almost every freaking year because of how important and how difficult it is to find a good QB in the NFL.
 
67Stang said:
I hope I am wrong, but this felt very Chris Grier.
Are you kidding!? Chris Grier would have offered 5 years for 150 million deferred until 2036. These guys know the player, what drives him and the type of team mate he is. You have to take this swing.
 
Tone-Loc said:
Are you kidding!? Chris Grier would have offered 5 years for 150 million deferred until 2036. These guys know the player, what drives him and the type of team mate he is. You have to take this swing.
No, you don't HAVE to guarantee a back-up quarterback 45 milliion dollars.

Are you guys drunk?
 
fansinceGWilson said:
It appears Haf sees the O as MW, Achane, Brewer, Sav, Paul, Jax, rookie OL, waddle. That's 8 of 11. A mid range FA makes that 9. I suspect D is still a priority - more holes.
Yea, and with a possible Dulich re signing, that offense isn't a 1,2 win team. Not saying we will be good; just not bad enough to pick a franchise QB.
 
