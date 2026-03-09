Apparently we are focusing on the offense

Carne Asada
If you bring a QB now you need to support him, although you probably still want to lose a bunch of games to put yourself in position to double down with a top QB draft pick next year anyway.
So, I think we are mostly drafting offense and letting the defense be the tank driver.
I hope we don't try to balance it out and end up patching the defense in the draft and end up with a work in progress on BOTH offense AND defense because then there will be the "supporting cast" excuses for QB play.
I want to be able to asses Willis and whoever else we bring at QB right away.
