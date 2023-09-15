Appreciating the journey

A few of you may know but many don't, I started following football in 2020 after choosing the Miami Dolphins. I've been supporting just before the 2020 NFL Draft.



I've created this thread because as I watch the Eagles vs Vikings game, I've come to the realization of how far we've come in just 3 short years. I remember in my first season of watching the team with Fitzmagic leading the way, thinking so many teams were going to be difficult, and that making the playoffs seemed so far away. For those who remember we went 10-6, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.



In 2021 I didn't see too much progress in terms of comparisons, I still remember thinking many teams were at or above us in terms of quality.



Last year felt different when Tua was leading us, it felt like we were turning into a team that could genuinely contend for the Super Bowl but were missing something. I wasn't nearly as worried/anxious going into each game (okay I was, but in a different way - I expected us to win the majority of games we went into).



This season, maybe it's just because I'm still relatively new to the game - but I once again feel like we've hit a new level and are among the top teams. This isn't to say I think we'll win every game, the best record I've seen so far has been KC in 2020 (14-2) as they went on to win the SB.



It is crazy to me how far we've come in such a short time, because I'm watching the team who made the SB last year and I sit here thinking - We're better than they are.







Like I said, I know that I'm new to the game and the vast majority of you are much more knowledgable than I am, but maybe it's my own naivety that allows me to appreciate the current season with the team we have. I truly believe that we are the strongest team in the NFL.





