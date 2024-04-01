April Fools Day

dolfan91
Be careful of the April Fools news out there.
I already got punked into thinking Tua signed an extension.
I pulled or deleted the thread, thank God.
There's other April Fools stuff out there. So don't be a Fools - Fool in thinking it's real news. Be alert
Now I'll just crawl back into my hole 🕳
