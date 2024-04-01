 April Fools Day | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

April Fools Day

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
27,520
Reaction score
74,114
Location
New Jersey
Be careful of the April Fools news out there.

I already got punked into thinking Tua signed an extension.

I pulled or deleted the thread, thank God.

There's other April Fools stuff out there. So don't be a Fools - Fool in thinking it's real news. Be alert ⚠️ 📢 😎

Now I'll just crawl back into my hole 🕳
 
dolfan91 said:
Be careful of the April Fools news out there.

I already got punked into thinking Tua signed an extension.

I pulled or deleted the thread, thank God.

There's other April Fools stuff out there. So don't be a Fools - Fool in thinking it's real news. Be alert ⚠️ 📢 😎

Now I'll just crawl back into my hole 🕳
Click to expand...
I wondered WTF.....

My first thought was this can't be true.
 
dolfan91 said:
Be careful of the April Fools news out there.

I already got punked into thinking Tua signed an extension.

I pulled or deleted the thread, thank God.

There's other April Fools stuff out there. So don't be a Fools - Fool in thinking it's real news. Be alert ⚠️ 📢 😎

Now I'll just crawl back into my hole 🕳
Click to expand...
I even downloaded a new "eating popcorn" gif for the occasion...lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom