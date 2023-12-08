Aqua Jerseys Monday Night!

I mean it makes sense based on team history. The home team has donned a color jersey for all 7 of our away games and our 5 home games have been played at 1pm in hot weatherCrazy how we haven't worn our Aqua jerseys once this year (not counting the aqua throwback)
Yeah Oilers vs us throwback style.Dear Miami Dolphins Uniform Division:
Is there anyone there willing to take a bribe to put throwback uniforms in the players' lockers?
Yeah Oilers vs us throwback style.
Bring back Bum I say.Ohhhhh! Wouldn't that be somethin' else?
View attachment 156228
Just used laundry...thongs preferablyYou guys get entirely too excited about laundry.