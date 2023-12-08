 Aqua Jerseys Monday Night! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Aqua Jerseys Monday Night!

Titans confirmed to be wearing white. I wonder if the Fins will wear the aqua or white pants with the aqua top? If anyone ever wants to see the uniform schedule, or past uniform history, please visit HERE
 
bward6460 said:
Crazy how we haven't worn our Aqua jerseys once this year (not counting the aqua throwback)
Click to expand...
I mean it makes sense based on team history. The home team has donned a color jersey for all 7 of our away games and our 5 home games have been played at 1pm in hot weather
 
If titans wearing white, means we won't be unless they are trying to confuse us all.

Aqua tops my guess.

Orange crush lol
 
Would love another aqua throwback game. Only jersey style I’ve bought since they swapped to the new logo.
 
Dear Miami Dolphins Uniform Division:

Is there anyone there willing to take a bribe to put throwback uniforms in the players' lockers?
 
