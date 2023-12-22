 Aqua Throwbacks vs Cowboys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Aqua Throwbacks vs Cowboys

Tua is 3-1 so far when team uses them.

dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins to Don Fan-Favorite Aqua Throwbacks Sunday - Miami Dolphins

“If you look good, you feel good; if you feel good, you play good.” This quote by Deion “Primetime” Sanders may hold a lot of truth to it, both for players and fans alike. Regarding weekly uniform selection, nothing gets Miami Dolphins fans more fired up than when they see their favorite...
dolphinstalk.com
 
