Are Anti-Grier Threads Monotonous or Constructive?

I always go back to this....there are things he's done well and things he's done bad imo but what gets me is this........people that try to defense him always give us a list of the good players on the team which is fine......but as soon as somebody mention the bad picks or free agents we've gotten then his fans say those were the players that the HC wanted.......you can’t have it both ways.....if he doesn’t get the blame for the bad players then he can’t get the credit for the good players.........OTOH, if you're going to blame him for the bad picks then he gets the credit for the good picks as well.



He seems like a super nice guy and I hope he does well but I'd agree that some people only see the good and some people only see the bad.