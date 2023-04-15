 Are Anti-Grier Threads Monotonous or Constructive? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are Anti-Grier Threads Monotonous or Constructive?

  • They're monotonous

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • They're monotonous, passive-aggressive, and may actually be a sign of narcissism for their creators.

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • They're constructive! Also, I'm easily fooled by leading questions from people with agendas.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chris Grier hurt me in a way that I am uncomfortable sharing. He's the devil!

    Votes: 1 14.3%
  • Total voters
    7
  • This poll will close: .
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
11,948
Reaction score
17,115
Age
53
Location
North Port, FL
Poll closes in two days.

Do you, my fellow posters, feel that the continual attempts to campaign for Anti-Grier sentiment is a constructive attempt at discussion?

Could there actually be a beneficial motive behind them?

Or are they just poorly-disguised attempts to say "I hate Chris Grier, and if you disagree with me, you're stupid and like mediocrity!"

Discuss!
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
9,895
Reaction score
13,004
Context.

He should be judged after Tannenbaum left

He should be judged on a time line relative to a team that competition blew up their roster and had to start from scratch from a smart cap perspective

4 years in the team is loaded and ready to compete for a championship
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
59,186
Reaction score
136,458
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I always go back to this....there are things he's done well and things he's done bad imo but what gets me is this........people that try to defense him always give us a list of the good players on the team which is fine......but as soon as somebody mention the bad picks or free agents we've gotten then his fans say those were the players that the HC wanted.......you can’t have it both ways.....if he doesn’t get the blame for the bad players then he can’t get the credit for the good players.........OTOH, if you're going to blame him for the bad picks then he gets the credit for the good picks as well.

He seems like a super nice guy and I hope he does well but I'd agree that some people only see the good and some people only see the bad.
 
StevieY1

StevieY1

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
4,036
Reaction score
5,317
Age
63
Location
Oil City
Chris Grier hurt me! Waaa, he hurt me so good! 😍 I am now convinced… We are at…”The Infection Point”. There may need to be a new doc you drama series…loosely based on the hit series “the Fleeced Files” (a production of Finheaven Inc.) to fully comprehend this phenomenon and more importantly, to eradicate it from our site, so it saves our children! 👻
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
11,948
Reaction score
17,115
Age
53
Location
North Port, FL
Danny said:
I always go back to this....there are things he's done well and things he's done bad imo but what gets me is this........people that try to defense him always give us a list of the good players on the team which is fine......but as soon as somebody mention the bad picks or free agents we've gotten then his fans say those were the players that the HC wanted.......you can’t have it both ways.....if he doesn’t get the blame for the bad players then he can’t get the credit for the good players.........OTOH, if you're going to blame him for the bad picks then he gets the credit for the good picks as well.

He seems like a super nice guy and I hope he does well but I'd agree that some people only see the good and some people only see the bad.
Click to expand...

If this thread legitimately turns into a rational discussion about Grier, it'll be awesome.

100% agreed. And yes, he should be held equally responsible for the bad picks and good picks. My point with Grier has always been that by all reports, he leans heavily toward giving his HC not only the positions he wants, but also the specific players he wants. So those hits and misses are equally shared, too.

The one thing I've always said I critique Grier for is his hand in the HC selections. It'll be nice if McDaniel doesn't follow the path of the previous 2 HC and become a lunatic after two seasons.
 
DolfanSince93

DolfanSince93

Man Crushing on Grier
Joined
Sep 5, 2022
Messages
500
Reaction score
948
Age
38
Location
Hialeah, FL
There’s people making negative threads about our lord and savior????? Let me at ‘em! 🤬
 
Sherif

Sherif

Pro Bowler
Joined
May 1, 2002
Messages
5,717
Reaction score
985
Location
Greensboro, NC

They're monotonous, passive-aggressive, and may actually be a sign of narcissism for their creators.

These questions are all leaning to the same direction but I'd vote for the first part of this one, but not the second part. I don't mind Grier thread starters but at this point overall he's simply grading out above average C+ due to an inordinate amount of luck and trading (Tunsil). He's made some good picks Phillips has lived up to his 1st round talent and Holland has done well but wasting two 1st round picks with Jackson and Noah yet boosted to above avg. with his FA. singings. I could see him doing worse from here on out.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,936
Reaction score
3,164
Location
Los Angeles, CA
I’ve said this plenty of times before:

Chris Grier lands somewhere in the middle… which is, you know, the law of averages.

I think a healthy discussion about his pros and cons are good… but people who BASH him are being thoughtless and people who defend him endlessly are full sized homers living in another world.

He truthfully lands somewhere in the middle, and maybe slightly toward the good side then the bad… and with that said, because we’ve been SO bad for 20+ years, it’s easier to understand the pessimistic person who is slightly grumpy (aka not the full blown hater), then is the person who blissfully defends him tooth and nail.
 
