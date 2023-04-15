Are Anti-Grier Threads Monotonous or Constructive?

The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 11,948
- Reaction score
- 17,115
- Age
- 53
- Location
- North Port, FL
Poll closes in two days.
Do you, my fellow posters, feel that the continual attempts to campaign for Anti-Grier sentiment is a constructive attempt at discussion?
Could there actually be a beneficial motive behind them?
Or are they just poorly-disguised attempts to say "I hate Chris Grier, and if you disagree with me, you're stupid and like mediocrity!"
Discuss!
Do you, my fellow posters, feel that the continual attempts to campaign for Anti-Grier sentiment is a constructive attempt at discussion?
Could there actually be a beneficial motive behind them?
Or are they just poorly-disguised attempts to say "I hate Chris Grier, and if you disagree with me, you're stupid and like mediocrity!"
Discuss!