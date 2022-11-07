Are Dolphins 'In Trouble' in '23, '24, etc?

I was feeling this crazy desperation watching this game like 2022 is SO 'now or Never' as to render the future a mediocrity wasteland.



How many picks do we have over the next 3 years?



Are we staring down a 'Cap Hell' situation?



These 2 things.



I feel like I can enjoy this season more if Im more assured that 'we'll be ok' and be able to contend in 2023.



Im definitely asking in here.

Not declaring.