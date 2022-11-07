 Are Dolphins 'In Trouble' in '23, '24, etc? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are Dolphins 'In Trouble' in '23, '24, etc?

ChitownPhins28

I was feeling this crazy desperation watching this game like 2022 is SO 'now or Never' as to render the future a mediocrity wasteland.

How many picks do we have over the next 3 years?

Are we staring down a 'Cap Hell' situation?

These 2 things.

I feel like I can enjoy this season more if Im more assured that 'we'll be ok' and be able to contend in 2023.

Im definitely asking in here.
Not declaring.
 
superphin

superphin

giphy.gif
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Nah we'll be fine. Haven't seen the new TV/streaming deal money yet. Cap will surely rise significantly when that deal gets announced.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

As long as we have a healthy Tua and McDaniel we will be a playoff team for the unforeseeable future.
 
Ryan1973

McDaniel better get his shit together when it comes to clock management and not wasting time outs. He also needs to call a more consistent game. He was great for the first three quarters today but terrible in the 4th quarter. He went away from what was working so good and it almost cost them the game.
 
