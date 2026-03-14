Are The Dolphins About The Winning Or The Entertainment?

phinsforlife
#free punch the monkey!
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Below snippet from an article by Barry Jackson. Note the bold section, where he refers to sports as being an entertainment industry. I strongly suspect that is a perspective he has heard from the Dolphins organization. The perspective of an organization almost always starts with the owner. Under Ross's ownership, from the beginning, it seems entertainment has been the focus. The celebrity investors, the nightclub in the stadium, the ancillary events like F1, and the continual big splashy bandaid signings. What always seems to have been lacking is a focus on winning at a high level on a sustained basis.
This brings us to the current iteration of the Dolphins, and Sullivan's behavior since he has taken the job. I was not a fan of the Willis signing, and the approach they have taken since then. HOWEVER, others have made some good points that I am open minded about. I can see a case where Malik Willis does turn out to be very good. Even with all the money gymnastics again (including pushing more Tua money out and now they just added an extra void year to Willis contract and pushed more money out of 26 into the future), we still have a fair bit of absolute and relative cap space in 2027 and 2028. If Willis stinks, we can get out of the deal after two years, with not too much damage, in theory. I do not agree with this approach, but I am open minded about the alternative arguments as they are not without merit.
BUT, what I cannot tell you is if Sullivan is taking this approach because he really believes in Willis, and he thinks this is the best path to sustained success OR because the owner wants an "entertaining" product on the field, or the notion of an entertaining product, so that fan interest remains healthy and season tickets sell. The only people that know the real answer to this question are the higher ups in the Dolphins organization. What the fans get, via the media, is just PR. It may be Sully truly believes this is the best path, and he would do this regardless of any business pressure. It could be the opposite, or the truth could be somewhere in the middle, where he is trying to thread the needle between short term business/marketing pressure, and his longer term ability to build the team how he wants to build it. My guess is the answer is the latter case, but I really do not know, and it is impossible to know. We just have to keep our fingers crossed it ultimately works out. It is no easy task around here between business/marketing pressure and the mess Grier left to clean up.
"But sports is the entertainment industry and the Dolphins were never going to intentionally field a hot garbage product and totally throw away a season hoping to land the No. 1 pick in what would have been a depressing race against sad sack teams (Arizona, the Jets, Cleveland). That’s why they opted to take a $55.4 million cap hit on Tua Tagovailoa in 2026 (and a $43.8 million hit in 2027) instead of the $67 million and $99 million dead money 2026 options that also were available. That’s why they took on void years with Jackson to facilitate a lower cap hit this season."
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article314503970.html#storylink=cpy
This brings us to the current iteration of the Dolphins, and Sullivan's behavior since he has taken the job. I was not a fan of the Willis signing, and the approach they have taken since then. HOWEVER, others have made some good points that I am open minded about. I can see a case where Malik Willis does turn out to be very good. Even with all the money gymnastics again (including pushing more Tua money out and now they just added an extra void year to Willis contract and pushed more money out of 26 into the future), we still have a fair bit of absolute and relative cap space in 2027 and 2028. If Willis stinks, we can get out of the deal after two years, with not too much damage, in theory. I do not agree with this approach, but I am open minded about the alternative arguments as they are not without merit.
BUT, what I cannot tell you is if Sullivan is taking this approach because he really believes in Willis, and he thinks this is the best path to sustained success OR because the owner wants an "entertaining" product on the field, or the notion of an entertaining product, so that fan interest remains healthy and season tickets sell. The only people that know the real answer to this question are the higher ups in the Dolphins organization. What the fans get, via the media, is just PR. It may be Sully truly believes this is the best path, and he would do this regardless of any business pressure. It could be the opposite, or the truth could be somewhere in the middle, where he is trying to thread the needle between short term business/marketing pressure, and his longer term ability to build the team how he wants to build it. My guess is the answer is the latter case, but I really do not know, and it is impossible to know. We just have to keep our fingers crossed it ultimately works out. It is no easy task around here between business/marketing pressure and the mess Grier left to clean up.
"But sports is the entertainment industry and the Dolphins were never going to intentionally field a hot garbage product and totally throw away a season hoping to land the No. 1 pick in what would have been a depressing race against sad sack teams (Arizona, the Jets, Cleveland). That’s why they opted to take a $55.4 million cap hit on Tua Tagovailoa in 2026 (and a $43.8 million hit in 2027) instead of the $67 million and $99 million dead money 2026 options that also were available. That’s why they took on void years with Jackson to facilitate a lower cap hit this season."
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article314503970.html#storylink=cpy