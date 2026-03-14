Are The Dolphins About The Winning Or The Entertainment?

Are we really disputing pro football is in the entertainment industry? If so, what product or service does the public buy?



And since Barry Jackson defined pro sports as the entertainment industry (it is), it means he heard about it from the Dolphins organization so it means they don't want to win. Good Lord, the places frustration, hate for Ross, and imagination can take us.



But they signed Willis so they don't want to win, they want to be "entertaining". They should totally tank this season. Yeah, because they never attempted doing that before (2019). I swear some of you would really like to notify the league the Dolphins want to forfeit all games this season to get the top pick. Of course, the league wouldn't let that happen, but let's do it. lol