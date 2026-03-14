Are The Dolphins About Winning Or Entertainment And Is This Sully's Unfettered Vision For The Team?

fish_fan said: Honestly no way to know how much freedom he has but in the end when the big boss is in the room spouting off ideas, its hard to say no. Not just the ability to say no but for the big boss to actually listen.



It takes a lot of trust and strong discipline to stand up AND listen in heated scenarios like that. On both parties. And I don't have much faith in Ross. Click to expand...

I guess I agree. I will remain skeptical until proven otherwise, seems like the safest bet. But the good news is I can see a path where this all works out. But boy, I would love to be a fly on the wall in the room and know for sure what is really going on. This was all probably decided too at the time when they hired him.Would still take the job too if I were him, even if he had to make some accomodations to the marketing side of the biz. He still gets a GM job and a pay raise. Teams looking for GMs are almost always by definition failed organizations, so it is not like there is much better out there. And he knows this thing is such a mess, it is sort of hard for things to get worse. Then, this thing is a rebuild, so at least he has a chance to build a team. So even knowing all the issues w ownership here, I cannot blame him for taking the job.