 Are The Dolphins About Winning Or Entertainment And Is This Sully's Unfettered Vision For The Team? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are The Dolphins About Winning Or Entertainment And Is This Sully's Unfettered Vision For The Team?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

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Below snippet from an article by Barry Jackson. Note the bold section, where he refers to sports as being an entertainment industry. I strongly suspect that is a perspective he has heard from the Dolphins organization. The perspective of an organization almost always starts with the owner. Under Ross's ownership, from the beginning, it seems entertainment has been the focus. The celebrity investors, the nightclub in the stadium, the ancillary events like F1, and the continual big splashy bandaid signings. What always seems to have been lacking is a focus on winning at a high level on a sustained basis.

This brings us to the current iteration of the Dolphins, and Sullivan's behavior since he has taken the job. I was not a fan of the Willis signing, and the approach they have taken since then. HOWEVER, others have made some good points that I am open minded about. I can see a case where Malik Willis does turn out to be very good. Even with all the money gymnastics again (including pushing more Tua money out and now they just added an extra void year to Willis contract and pushed more money out of 26 into the future), we still have a fair bit of absolute and relative cap space in 2027 and 2028. If Willis stinks, we can get out of the deal after two years, with not too much damage, in theory. I do not agree with this approach, but I am open minded about the alternative arguments as they are not without merit.

What I cannot tell you is if Sullivan is taking this approach because he really believes in Willis, and he thinks this is the best path to sustained success OR because the owner wants an "entertaining" product on the field and/or the notion of a potentially entertaining product, so that fan interest remains healthy and season tickets sell. The only people that know the real answer to this question are the higher ups in the Dolphins organization. What the fans get, via the media and other mouthpieces, is just PR. It may be Sully truly believes this is the best path, and he would do this regardless of any business pressure.

It could be the opposite, or the truth could be somewhere in the middle, where he is trying to thread the needle between short term business/marketing pressure, and his longer term ability to build the team how he wants to build it. My guess is the answer is the needle threading case, but I really do not know, and it is impossible to know. We just have to keep our fingers crossed it ultimately works out. It is no easy task around here between business/marketing pressure and the mess Grier left to clean up.

"But sports is the entertainment industry and the Dolphins were never going to intentionally field a hot garbage product and totally throw away a season hoping to land the No. 1 pick in what would have been a depressing race against sad sack teams (Arizona, the Jets, Cleveland). That’s why they opted to take a $55.4 million cap hit on Tua Tagovailoa in 2026 (and a $43.8 million hit in 2027) instead of the $67 million and $99 million dead money 2026 options that also were available. That’s why they took on void years with Jackson to facilitate a lower cap hit this season."

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article314503970.html#storylink=cpy
 
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Ross has always been about entertainment. You lose more money paying player for postseason etc as an owner. He’s brought celebrity ownership, tied it to F1 and other entertainment activities so that kinda tells me all I need to know.
 
Are we really disputing pro football is in the entertainment industry? If so, what product or service does the public buy?

And since Barry Jackson defined pro sports as the entertainment industry (it is), it means he heard about it from the Dolphins organization so it means they don't want to win. Good Lord, the places frustration, hate for Ross, and imagination can take us.

But they signed Willis so they don't want to win, they want to be "entertaining". They should totally tank this season. Yeah, because they never attempted doing that before (2019). I swear some of you would really like to notify the league the Dolphins want to forfeit all games this season to get the top pick. Of course, the league wouldn't let that happen, but let's do it. lol
 
Dorfdad said:
Ross has always been about entertainment. You lose more money paying player for postseason etc as an owner. He’s brought celebrity ownership, tied it to F1 and other entertainment activities so that kinda tells me all I need to know.
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You think Ross wants to lose just because he doesn’t want to have to pay out a few more million dollars for playing in playoff games? He just sold 1% of the franchise for $125 million. I’m pretty sure he’s not worried about money to that extent.
 
phinfann13 said:
You think Ross wants to lose just because he doesn’t want to have to pay out a few more million dollars for playing in playoff games? He just sold 1% of the franchise for $125 million. I’m pretty sure he’s not worried about money to that extent.
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The hundreds of millions in guarantees spent on high priced free agents over the years, but Ross purposely wants to lose to avoid playoff pay. He must be playing 4D chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

Canadian Lol GIF
 
phinsforlife said:
Below snippet from an article by Barry Jackson. Note the bold section, where he refers to sports as being an entertainment industry. I strongly suspect that is a perspective he has heard from the Dolphins organization. The perspective of an organization almost always starts with the owner. Under Ross's ownership, from the beginning, it seems entertainment has been the focus. The celebrity investors, the nightclub in the stadium, the ancillary events like F1, and the continual big splashy bandaid signings. What always seems to have been lacking is a focus on winning at a high level on a sustained basis.

This brings us to the current iteration of the Dolphins, and Sullivan's behavior since he has taken the job. I was not a fan of the Willis signing, and the approach they have taken since then. HOWEVER, others have made some good points that I am open minded about. I can see a case where Malik Willis does turn out to be very good. Even with all the money gymnastics again (including pushing more Tua money out and now they just added an extra void year to Willis contract and pushed more money out of 26 into the future), we still have a fair bit of absolute and relative cap space in 2027 and 2028. If Willis stinks, we can get out of the deal after two years, with not too much damage, in theory. I do not agree with this approach, but I am open minded about the alternative arguments as they are not without merit.

BUT, what I cannot tell you is if Sullivan is taking this approach because he really believes in Willis, and he thinks this is the best path to sustained success OR because the owner wants an "entertaining" product on the field, or the notion of an entertaining product, so that fan interest remains healthy and season tickets sell. The only people that know the real answer to this question are the higher ups in the Dolphins organization. What the fans get, via the media, is just PR. It may be Sully truly believes this is the best path, and he would do this regardless of any business pressure. It could be the opposite, or the truth could be somewhere in the middle, where he is trying to thread the needle between short term business/marketing pressure, and his longer term ability to build the team how he wants to build it. My guess is the answer is the latter case, but I really do not know, and it is impossible to know. We just have to keep our fingers crossed it ultimately works out. It is no easy task around here between business/marketing pressure and the mess Grier left to clean up.

"But sports is the entertainment industry and the Dolphins were never going to intentionally field a hot garbage product and totally throw away a season hoping to land the No. 1 pick in what would have been a depressing race against sad sack teams (Arizona, the Jets, Cleveland). That’s why they opted to take a $55.4 million cap hit on Tua Tagovailoa in 2026 (and a $43.8 million hit in 2027) instead of the $67 million and $99 million dead money 2026 options that also were available. That’s why they took on void years with Jackson to facilitate a lower cap hit this season."

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article314503970.html#storylink=cpy
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I believe Sully wanted Willis because he wants to win. You can't build a winning culture by choosing to lose. That said, since we have so many holes to fill and no cap space that we will win. However, that doesn't mean they won't lay the groundwork for what they think it takes to be a winning organization. It may take us a while to get it turned around. Hopefully, it won't be the one step forward, two steps back we had to endure with Grier.
 
Ross is a fish out of water in the sports business. He tries real hard to build a good, entertaining product but just stumbles on all his major decisions. He may be a savant in other business worlds but just does not get football anymore than a fair weather fan going to 'the game' because it's her sorority event.
 
fish_fan said:
Ross is a fish out of water in the sports business. He tries real hard to build a good, entertaining product but just stumbles on all his major decisions. He may be a savant in other business worlds but just does not get football anymore than a fair weather fan going to 'the game' because it's her sorority event.
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Yup. I guess the bigger question in my mind is whether or not this is Sullivan's unfettered vision for the best way to build the team, or there is pressure on him to mind the entertainment side as well over the short term. I honestly have no idea.
 
phinsforlife said:
Yup. I guess the bigger question in my mind is whether or not this is Sullivan's unfettered vision for the best way to build the team, or there is pressure on him to mind the entertainment side as well over the short term. I honestly have no idea.
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Honestly no way to know how much freedom he has but in the end when the big boss is in the room spouting off ideas, its hard to say no. Not just the ability to say no but for the big boss to actually listen.

It takes a lot of trust and strong discipline to stand up AND listen in heated scenarios like that. On both parties. And I don't have much faith in Ross.
 
fish_fan said:
Honestly no way to know how much freedom he has but in the end when the big boss is in the room spouting off ideas, its hard to say no. Not just the ability to say no but for the big boss to actually listen.

It takes a lot of trust and strong discipline to stand up AND listen in heated scenarios like that. On both parties. And I don't have much faith in Ross.
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I guess I agree. I will remain skeptical until proven otherwise, seems like the safest bet. But the good news is I can see a path where this all works out. But boy, I would love to be a fly on the wall in the room and know for sure what is really going on. This was all probably decided too at the time when they hired him.

Would still take the job too if I were him, even if he had to make some accomodations to the marketing side of the biz. He still gets a GM job and a pay raise. Teams looking for GMs are almost always by definition failed organizations, so it is not like there is much better out there. And he knows this thing is such a mess, it is sort of hard for things to get worse. Then, this thing is a rebuild, so at least he has a chance to build a team. So even knowing all the issues w ownership here, I cannot blame him for taking the job.
 
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