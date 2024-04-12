Are The Dolphins and Tua Further Apart Than People Think?

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,543
- Reaction score
- 3,103
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
This is not an attempt to start a debate about Tua's merits as a QB. The question is, what is the state of the negotiation? Are the two sides close, or still far apart?
IF the two sides were close, we would have a deal already. Clearly we don't have a deal.
In any negotiation, the two sides will make their case. Tua's side will say he led the league in passing yards, top QBs get mid 50's million. The Dolphins will say, he still has not won a playoff game, faded down the stretch last year, and needs a lot of help around him that will be impossible to provide if he takes up that much of the salary cap. That is a $25-$30mm per year QB. That also leaves a $25-$30mm per year difference between the two sides. The amount of difference is bigger than the salary of any other single player. The other thing I wonder, is if the Dolphins are saying in their negotiation something akin to "well we can let you play out the 5th year option, and then franchise you the next year, and the total dollars in those two years will be less than $100mm ($50mm per year x 2) so we could just do that." Tua's side will say yeah, but you won't be deferring any of that money into the future to make the cap easier to manage now, and back and forth they go.
THEN, we are seeing a lot more articles and comments like this from the local media, this is the Sun Sentinel today: Chris Perkins: Dolphins shouldn’t give Tua an extension, and certainly not superstar money
Some may think the media thinks independently. Sometimes they do, and sometimes they do things like this at the behest of the team. The team wants stuff like this out there as part of their negotiating strategy. Gets the fans on their side, and they know the guys at the other side of the table see these articles.
The question is, do you think they are close on a deal, and what is the number OR are the two sides still far apart and this whole thing is not going as smoothly as people might believe?
IF the two sides were close, we would have a deal already. Clearly we don't have a deal.
In any negotiation, the two sides will make their case. Tua's side will say he led the league in passing yards, top QBs get mid 50's million. The Dolphins will say, he still has not won a playoff game, faded down the stretch last year, and needs a lot of help around him that will be impossible to provide if he takes up that much of the salary cap. That is a $25-$30mm per year QB. That also leaves a $25-$30mm per year difference between the two sides. The amount of difference is bigger than the salary of any other single player. The other thing I wonder, is if the Dolphins are saying in their negotiation something akin to "well we can let you play out the 5th year option, and then franchise you the next year, and the total dollars in those two years will be less than $100mm ($50mm per year x 2) so we could just do that." Tua's side will say yeah, but you won't be deferring any of that money into the future to make the cap easier to manage now, and back and forth they go.
THEN, we are seeing a lot more articles and comments like this from the local media, this is the Sun Sentinel today: Chris Perkins: Dolphins shouldn’t give Tua an extension, and certainly not superstar money
Some may think the media thinks independently. Sometimes they do, and sometimes they do things like this at the behest of the team. The team wants stuff like this out there as part of their negotiating strategy. Gets the fans on their side, and they know the guys at the other side of the table see these articles.
The question is, do you think they are close on a deal, and what is the number OR are the two sides still far apart and this whole thing is not going as smoothly as people might believe?