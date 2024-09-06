Are the Dolphins built to compete?

raving
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 3, 2004
- Messages
- 2,489
- Reaction score
- 2,097
- Age
- 59
- Location
- in my house
I look at the Ravens and the chiefs and they are close to mirror images of each other.
The way the Dolphins are built they don’t seem like they could ever get past either of these teams when it counts - in the cold - hostile crowd…
I know guys love Mike McDaniel but how viable is his system when you have a couple of real bullies like this on the street.
Just my observations….
The way the Dolphins are built they don’t seem like they could ever get past either of these teams when it counts - in the cold - hostile crowd…
I know guys love Mike McDaniel but how viable is his system when you have a couple of real bullies like this on the street.
Just my observations….