Are the Dolphins built to compete?

I look at the Ravens and the chiefs and they are close to mirror images of each other.

The way the Dolphins are built they don’t seem like they could ever get past either of these teams when it counts - in the cold - hostile crowd…

I know guys love Mike McDaniel but how viable is his system when you have a couple of real bullies like this on the street.

Just my observations….
 
I agree. I don’t see it being unless our d is elite and physical Then we can be like the niners
 
Then we have to do what it takes to make sure the AFC goes through Miami and our home crowd. One of these teams is going to be 0-1 tomorrow.
 
Even with their de-facto 6th o-line guy 300 lb. FB Ricard. Ravens went cheap/young on the oline by their own admission because they had to. Everybody praising Lamar because he lost 12 lbs., he freaking had to in order to survive, they can't protect him, Lamar will not survive playing like this. Pressue him, clog up the middle, it's a wrap.
 
Read my mind, he hasn't proved to be durable like a J Allen
 
