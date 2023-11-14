Are the Dolphins elite? What can be learned from their losses to ensure they are

Mike13
I am a golden god
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2005
- Messages
- 24,646
- Reaction score
- 3,359
- Age
- 35
- Location
- Miami, FL
Excellent write up describing who we are and how we can get better.
Tagovailoa should keep looking for throws downfield, but he has to be more willing to check the ball down when the opportunities aren’t there. He started doing this in the third quarter against the Chiefs, and the Dolphins were able to move the ball much more effectively. The Dolphins’ aggressiveness and speed have scared defenses into dropping deeper. Now, reap the benefits and take the layups they’re giving you.
I think Tua's mistakes come from wanting to be too aggressive and forcing the issue, yes it is okay to take the shorter route now and again, Brady did that for years.
They aren’t going backward just when there’s laundry on the field, they also are losing a lot of yardage on rushing plays. In their wins, 11.57 percent of their snaps resulted in negative yardage, which isn’t bad. But against winning teams, that percentage jumps to 17 percent, which is bottom-of-the-league bad. They don’t seem to trust their offensive line enough to run inside — their run game is predicated on toss plays and tricky receiver handoffs or tap passes behind the line of scrimmage. Those types of plays can lead to explosives with the Dolphins’ speed, but they are also risky, especially when they’re run as much as the Dolphins do and defenses know they’re coming. The better teams also have more team speed, so it’s hard to consistently outrun angles even as fast as Miami is.
Those plays will remain a big component of the offense, but the Dolphins have to turn down the dial a notch. They aren’t going to suddenly become a physical inside run team, but they have to attempt more inside runs than they have. In the Shanahan system, they’ll have run plays with built-in “kills” to pass plays in case the defense loads the box. It could be helpful for the Dolphins to have shot plays with built-in kills to inside run plays if the defense is in a light box. Against the Chiefs, on the potential game-winning drive, Raheem Mostert had runs of 25 and 19 yards on inside runs against light boxes.
Tagovailoa gets rid of the ball faster than any quarterback in the league, but he will hold the ball at times to wait for deeper routes to develop. In their wins, when he held onto the ball longer than 2.5 seconds, his EPA per dropback was 0.46 — for perspective, 0.2 is elite. In their losses to teams with winning records, when he held the ball longer than 2.5 seconds, his EPA dropped to minus-0.8. To put that in perspective, Zach Wilson’s EPA per dropback is minus-0.26.
Tagovailoa should keep looking for throws downfield, but he has to be more willing to check the ball down when the opportunities aren’t there. He started doing this in the third quarter against the Chiefs, and the Dolphins were able to move the ball much more effectively. The Dolphins’ aggressiveness and speed have scared defenses into dropping deeper. Now, reap the benefits and take the layups they’re giving you.
I think Tua's mistakes come from wanting to be too aggressive and forcing the issue, yes it is okay to take the shorter route now and again, Brady did that for years.