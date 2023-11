Are the Dolphins elite? What can be learned from their losses to ensure they are

They aren’t going backward just when there’s laundry on the field, they also are losing a lot of yardage on rushing plays. In their wins, 11.57 percent of their snaps resulted in negative yardage, which isn’t bad. But against winning teams, that percentage jumps to 17 percent, which is bottom-of-the-league bad. They don’t seem to trust their offensive line enough to run inside — their run game is predicated on toss plays and tricky receiver handoffs or tap passes behind the line of scrimmage. Those types of plays can lead to explosives with the Dolphins’ speed, but they are also risky, especially when they’re run as much as the Dolphins do and defenses know they’re coming. The better teams also have more team speed, so it’s hard to consistently outrun angles even as fast as Miami is.Those plays will remain a big component of the offense, but the Dolphins have to turn down the dial a notch. They aren’t going to suddenly become a physical inside run team, but they have to attempt more inside runs than they have. In the Shanahan system, they’ll have run plays with built-in “kills” to pass plays in case the defense loads the box. It could be helpful for the Dolphins to have shot plays with built-in kills to inside run plays if the defense is in a light box. Against the Chiefs, on the potential game-winning drive, Raheem Mostert had runs of 25 and 19 yards on inside runs against light boxes.