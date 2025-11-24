 Are The Dolphins Now A More Effective Team Without Tyreek? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are The Dolphins Now A More Effective Team Without Tyreek?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcChump
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
7,718
Reaction score
13,686
Age
49
Location
san diego
I used the word effective for a reason. The team and offense without Tyreek is not better on paper. The offense without Tyreek does not have the same video game upside. But the object of the game is to win, as opposed to padding the stats of said WR or the QB. We seem to do a better job of winning without Tryeek, even if it looks ugly at times.

Diva WRs are hard to manage. They want the ball, all the time. Many of them seem to care more about the ball coming their way than the winning. Both Tua and McDaniel are not cut out to manage a guy like Tyreek. They don't have the force of personality or production to do it. Too much of the game plan and offense was oriented around Tyreek. On top of that, Tua probably felt a lot of pressure to feed the ball to Tyreek to keep him from going thermonuclear (kudos to Waddle for being professional when he was de-emphasized).

Since Tyreek has been gone, the TEAM has looked better. Football is a complimentary game. The offense is running the ball more, and controlling the clock. The defense has been better too. Perhaps because they know the offense will not bail them out, perhaps because the offense is staying on the field and controlling the clock better. 21 points with no turnovers and 200 yards passing can be better than 31 points with 300 yards passing and 3 turnovers on your side of the field because McDaniel and Tua are trying to huck the ball all over the place video game style as opposed to manage the game and just grind it out. Of course, you would like to be able to do both things, but beggars cannot be choosers.

All I know is the Dolphins were 0-3 with Tyreek prior to the Jets game, where he went out. We won that game after he went out, so that makes us 4-4 without him. Great? NO! But 4-4 is better than 0-3.

Caveats:

-This thing with Brunskill as a 6th OL which is an outgrowth of the Tyreek injury has been good (although could argue he is really a 5th OL because Jonah is a minus 1). But it may be a bit of a gimmick that other teams will eventually figure out. Credit to McDaniel for the gimmick, again, but gimmicks are not sustainable. We will see.

-McDaniel may be running Achane into the ground at this point. McDaniel is in full job preservation mode, but I do not think Achane has the frame that is cut out for all of these touches. Might be penny wise and pound foolish for lack of a better term.
 
Last edited:
It’s more effective but still needs a couple more weapons. Would like a tall WR with catch radius opposite Waddle. And we’ve already seen what a good TE can do for us.

I don’t believe in that stupid phrase “he’s a #1 WR” or “we need a #1 WR” etc.
No, we need solid weapons who have various skill sets. Spread the ball around
 
EasyRider said:
It’s more effective but still needs a couple more weapons. Would like a tall WR with catch radius opposite Waddle. And we’ve already seen what a good TE can do for us.

I don’t believe in that stupid phrase “he’s a #1 WR” or “we need a #1 WR” etc.
No, we need solid weapons who have various skill sets. Spread the ball around
Click to expand...
I agree with that in theory, in practice it has not worked. NWI is the latest example. The bigger guys tend to be less quick, and are often more effective on the sidelines and downfield. Tua just doesnt have the arm and play extending capability to make it work with these guys. We have brought in a few of these guys, it has not worked out with a single one of them.
 
phinsforlife said:
I used the word effective for a reason. The offense without Tyreek is not better on paper. The offense without Tyreek does not have the same video game upside. But the object of the game is to win, as opposed to padding the stats of said WR or the QB. We seem to do a better job of winning without Tryeek, even if it looks ugly at times.

Diva WRs are hard to manage. They want the ball, all the time. Many of them seem to care more about the ball coming their way than the winning. Both Tua and McDaniel are not cut out to manage a guy like Tyreek. They don't have the force of personality or production to do it. Too much of the game plan and offense was oriented around Tyreek. On top of that, Tua probably felt a lot of pressure to feed the ball to Tyreek to keep him from going thermonuclear (kudos to Waddle for being professional when he was de-emphasized).

Since Tyreek has been gone, the TEAM has looked better. Football is a complimentary game. The offense is running the ball more, and controlling the clock. The defense has been better too. Perhaps because they know the offense will not bail them out, perhaps because the offense is staying on the field and controlling the clock better. 21 points with no turnovers and 200 yards passing can better than 31 points with 300 yards passing and 3 turnovers on your side of the field.

All I know is the Dolphins were 0-3 with Tyreek prior to the Jets game, where he went out. We won that game after he went out, so that makes us 4-4 without him. Great? NO! But 4-4 is better than 0-3.

Caveats:

-This thing with Brunskill as a 6th OL which is an outgrowth of the Tyreek injury has been good (although could argue he is really a 5th OL because Jonah is a minus 1). But it may be a bit of a gimmick that other teams will eventually figure out. Credit to McDaniel for the gimmick, again, but gimmicks are not sustainable. We will see.

-McDaniel may be running Achane into the ground at this point. McDaniel is in full job preservation mode, but I do not think Achane has the frame that is cut out for all of these touches. Might be penny wise and pound foolish for lack of a better term
Click to expand...

So was the forward pass, at first. - LOL
 
EasyRider said:
It’s more effective but still needs a couple more weapons. Would like a tall WR with catch radius opposite Waddle. And we’ve already seen what a good TE can do for us.

I don’t believe in that stupid phrase “he’s a #1 WR” or “we need a #1 WR” etc.
No, we need solid weapons who have various skill sets. Spread the ball around
Click to expand...

A well-balanced team!
Totally new concept, at least around here, - LOL
 
Ray R said:
I'm glad you mentioned that.

There is also no rule in the TOS that indicates every post should not end with a-LOL, or not to mention "Lemmings". - LOL
Click to expand...
Here you go. You are welcome. Here is your new avatar, you can get rid of the dogs. Lemmings and LOL are now taken care of, so you no longer need to say it:

1763961772887.jpeg
 
No we are not more effective without Hill. Tyreek is the greatest wr this franchise has ever had. Hes the one true difference maker we’ve had since Marino.

I believe we were a top 3 rushing offense in 2023. That was partly because of the threat of Hill.

Tyreek is the best the player we’ve had this century. Hopefully he’s back next year at a discounted salary.
 
Highzenga said:
No we are not more effective without Hill. Tyreek is the greatest wr this franchise has ever had. Hes the one true difference maker we’ve had since Marino.

I believe we were a top 3 rushing offense in 2023. That was partly because of the threat of Hill.

Tyreek is the best the player we’ve had this century. Hopefully he’s back next year at a discounted salary.
Click to expand...
i define effective as winning games.
 
EasyRider said:
It’s more effective but still needs a couple more weapons. Would like a tall WR with catch radius opposite Waddle. And we’ve already seen what a good TE can do for us.

I don’t believe in that stupid phrase “he’s a #1 WR” or “we need a #1 WR” etc.
No, we need solid weapons who have various skill sets. Spread the ball around
Click to expand...
Would like to see us spend one of our 5 picks in the top 100 on either a real good passing TE prospect or a big receiver who runs good routes with big hands who can catch contested ballszykuu
 
phinsforlife said:
I agree with that in theory, in practice it has not worked. NWI is the latest example. The bigger guys tend to be less quick, and are often more effective on the sidelines and downfield. Tua just doesnt have the arm and play extending capability to make it work with these guys. We have brought in a few of these guys, it has not worked out with a single one of them.
Click to expand...
Not sure how good any of the cats are that we’ve brought in have been…
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom