Are the Miami Dolphins Good Enough to Make a Championship Run?

After 10 games, that's the main question for the Miami Dolphins.



The Dolphins are 7-3, with Buffalo chasing at 6-5. The next four games are favorable. Certainly possible that the team gets to 10-4 or 11-3 for a final stretch that includes Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo.



Meanwhile, the Bills have the Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys and Dolphins. That final game against Buffalo may be inconsequential.



Miami has the opportunity to win the division, which is huge in terms of seeding, home game(s) etc.



We've seen the explosion on offense, the defense has been dominant over the last several games. Ramsey has made a huge difference on that side of the ball.



Hopefully, Achane's injury is mild as he was a big part of the early season success. The Dolphins are relatively healthy by NFL standards.



We've also seen a team that makes too many mistakes, has too frequently lost the turnover battle etc. Third and short, fourth and short is a challenge.



So, is Miami good enough to challenge for a championship?