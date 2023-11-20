 Are the Miami Dolphins Good Enough to Make a Championship Run? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are the Miami Dolphins Good Enough to Make a Championship Run?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
22,236
Reaction score
27,213
After 10 games, that's the main question for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are 7-3, with Buffalo chasing at 6-5. The next four games are favorable. Certainly possible that the team gets to 10-4 or 11-3 for a final stretch that includes Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Bills have the Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys and Dolphins. That final game against Buffalo may be inconsequential.

Miami has the opportunity to win the division, which is huge in terms of seeding, home game(s) etc.

We've seen the explosion on offense, the defense has been dominant over the last several games. Ramsey has made a huge difference on that side of the ball.

Hopefully, Achane's injury is mild as he was a big part of the early season success. The Dolphins are relatively healthy by NFL standards.

We've also seen a team that makes too many mistakes, has too frequently lost the turnover battle etc. Third and short, fourth and short is a challenge.

So, is Miami good enough to challenge for a championship?
 
Last edited:
Yes, they're good enough. If the 2021 Bengals could make the Super Bowl, so can the 2023 Dolphins. The talent is there, but like every other Super Bowl run by any team ever, the team needs to peak at the right time. I do not believe this team has peaked yet, so hopefully the peak will be when it matters most.
 
Maybe. Labels IMO aren't real useful anyway. Is their ceiling good enough to make a championship run? Yes.
 
TheMan said:
Our OL and DL back-ups are not good enough...we need luck with injuries to win this thing
Click to expand...
We've been playing with our Oline back ups all year and have been ok. Relative to the rest of the league, we're fine there. I do agree about the Dline, though. Signing a vet like Akiem Hicks or Matt Ioannidis would alleviate that concern for me.
 
McDaniel has the same problem he had last year, he can’t or won’t adjust once the film is out and defenses “figure him out.” He has the next 7 games to prove he can as Averaging under 20 points a game is not championship level. If he can get back to averaging around 25-28 then we definitely have as much of a chance as anyone.
 
TXFinFan said:
I don't think we can make a playoff run without Hunt and Wynn.
Click to expand...
We need Hunt but I think we can survive without Wynn. I'm probably higher on Robert Jones than anyone here. I'm hopeful that if Wynn can't come back that Jones is inserted or they slide Lamm over. Don't want to see Eich or Cotton in those spots if there are options.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom