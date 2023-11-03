 Are there any Burger King fans here? FYI | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are there any Burger King fans here? FYI

I am not getting it "my way" at Burger King...

Chiefs Kingdome? WTF! Grrr!

 
Nope. But I did get a kick out of those commercials where the “King” would show up in highlights, intercepting passes and taking them to the house.
 
Bro, I'm Cuban- they could have Fidel Castro posters on the wall, I'm still getting my whopper.

My favorite fast food burger is a whopper no cheese heavy all. No cheese cuz it subtracts from the flame-broiled taste.

I've never had In & Out (LA based) or Whataburger (TX based) but I can't imagine it's better than a whopper.
 
Gotta go with the double cheeseburger. And those chicken fries.

BK > McD

Sorry Ray but when I need my Big Fish (Mayo instead of tartar) there is no holding me back.
 
Ehh, it's Burger King. It's like selling Polo Ralph Lauren in Walmart. Is that really the exposure you want for your brand?


Edit - settle down. Like most of my posts, this is only 5% serious, and 95% having fun, this time at Burger King's expense.
 
Love me some Whoppers myself...even after working at BK for 6 months as a teen. My favorite patty in fast food.

However...Whataburger is better overall, IMO. They got a Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger that just KILLS! Great menu, better fries, better breakfasts, compared to BK.
 
Agree that Whataburger is better than BK but 5 Guys Burgers beat them all. Now when BK had the Spicy Ch’king sandwich that one was on point.
 
In-N-Out > Whataburger > 5 guys > Wendy's > Burger King = McDonalds
 
