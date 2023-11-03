Are there any Burger King fans here? FYI

Bro, I'm Cuban- they could have Fidel Castro posters on the wall, I'm still getting my whopper.
My favorite fast food burger is a whopper no cheese heavy all. No cheese cuz it subtracts from the flame-broiled taste.
I've never had In & Out (LA based) or Whataburger (TX based) but I can't imagine it's better than a whopper.
Love me some Whoppers myself...even after working at BK for 6 months as a teen. My favorite patty in fast food.Bro, I'm Cuban- they could have Fidel Castro posters on the wall, I'm still getting my whopper.
My favorite fast food burger is a whopper no cheese heavy all. No cheese cuz it subtracts from the flame-broiled taste.
I've never had In & Out (LA based) or Whataburger (TX based) but I can't imagine it's better than a whopper.
I am not getting it "my way" at Burger King...
Chiefs Kingdome? WTF! Grrr!
Love me some Whoppers myself...even after working at BK for 6 months as a teen. My favorite patty in fast food.
However...Whataburger is better overall, IMO. They got a Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger that just KILLS! Great menu, better fries, better breakfasts, compared to BK.