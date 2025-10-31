 Are there Three Quarterback Worthy of Top 10 Picks? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are there Three Quarterback Worthy of Top 10 Picks?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
28,256
Reaction score
42,487
With the firing of Chris Grier on Halloween, Stephen Ross has signaled that changes are coming for the Miami Dolphins.

That likely means a new head coach, and makes quarterback a big possibility as well. Miami could wait until 2027 to get a quarterback, and load up on defensive prospects, which appears to be the strength of this draft. But with new GM's and coaches, they may want to go ahead and get their quarterback. That's usually what we see play out.

It's likely both New Orleans and the New York Jets, currently at the top of the draft, go quarterback. Mendoza and Moore going 1-2 is highly likely. Alabama' Simpson could be the third quarterback and a potential Miami target. Are those three locked in as top 10 picks?

Of course, there's a possibility the Dolphins pick in the top two.
 
Yes... I think we'd take one of those two QBs if we could.

Personally, I'd trade down and pick up picks... and then come back with Malaiva, Levitt, or even Allar... Nussmeier will drop.

I'd rather turn one pick into 3 or 4... maybe multiple #1s over a two year period. I'd do that.

Next year's QB draft is supposed to be very deep and since we'll be bad next year... that's fine.
 
Im not really sure. There is also no guarantee that the first QB taken will be the best QB in this draft.

Look at 2018. Baker was selected number 1 but Allen at number 7 and Jackson at number 32 are better.

Look at 2024. Caleb was selected number 1 but its looking like Daniels at number 2 and Maye at number 3 are better.

Look at 2025. Ward was selected number 1 but its looking like Dart is better.

Its really a crap shoot as to who the best QB in this draft or next years draft will be.

After what I saw last night its very possible we could still get the number 1 pick and have our choice of any QB or trade down for multiple draft picks.

I think we maybe win 1 more game this season.

Bills - Probably a repeat of last night
Commanders - We dont do well with mobile QB's
Saints - This is the game I think we win but even this is no guarantee
Jets - We usually split with them and we dont do cold weather games
Steelers - Prime time in the cold, yeah right
Bengals - Their defense stinks too but Flacco will slice and dice with those weapons
Bucs - Probably another blowout
Pats - Again we dont do cold weather games and we will be dreaming about our vacation
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Im not really sure. There is also no guarantee that the first QB taken will be the best QB in this draft.

Look at 2018. Baker was selected number 1 but Allen at number 7 and Jackson at number 32 are better.

Look at 2024. Caleb was selected number 1 but its looking like Daniels at number 2 and Maye at number 3 are better.

Look at 2025. Ward was selected number 1 but its looking like Dart is better.

Its really a crap shoot as to who the best QB in this draft or next years draft will be.

After what I saw last night its very possible we could still get the number 1 pick and have our choice of any QB or trade down for multiple draft picks.

I think we maybe win 1 more game this season.

Bills - Probably a repeat of last night
Commanders - We dont do well with mobile QB's
Saints - This is the game I think we win but even this is no guarantee
Jets - We usually split with them and we dont do cold weather games
Steelers - Prime time in the cold, yeah right
Bengals - Their defense stinks too but Flacco will slice and dice with those weapons
Bucs - Probably another blowout
Pats - Again we dont do cold weather games and we will be dreaming about our vacation
Click to expand...
Yep, the go all-in on a specific QB fails more often than it works.

Keep taking one in the 3rd-7th rounds until one surprises you.
 
It's not a crapshoot if your goal is to win the SB on rookie deal. It certainly should be the goal. The goal should not be like Pachy's standard that the QB will a 15 year quarterback, or he will be great in 10 years.
 
LargoFin said:
It's not a crapshoot if your goal is to win the SB on rookie deal. It certainly should be the goal. The goal should not be like Pachy's standard that the QB will a 15 year quarterback, or he will be great in 10 years.
Click to expand...
I think for every team who drafts a QB its their goal to win a SB while on their rookie deal. The problem is that we dont have a crystal ball to tell us which QB to draft.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I think for every team who drafts a QB its their goal to win a SB while on their rookie deal. The problem is that we dont have a crystal ball to tell us which QB to draft.
Click to expand...

Of course we do not know who will reach SB on a rookie deal. But we can know with 100% certainty who to draft and who is deserving of a chance to compete for Super Bowl. That's all we are looking for. And we are never overinvesting in the QB, we are limited to the rookie deal. The results speak.

Day1 is 4 year, give them the rookie deal.
Day 2, short leash, give them 2 years, see if they are competitive. They had some minor issues in college, like funky offense.
Day 3, No, third string, if the starter goes down and they come in and show something, then maybe.

These were my rankings and I would draft like this if it happened today.

1761961091942.png

1761961891227.png

1761962026192.png

You would think that a GM who has been in charge for 10 years would be able to solve this most important position. To have stacked room of QB talent. But no. And because of their incompetence we call it crapshoot.
 
Last edited:
The elephant in the room is what are we going to do with Tua.

Due to his contract he is likely to return next year unless the new GM decides to go scorched earth and nuke everything and take the massive dead cap hit in 2026.

If Tua does return does that mean McDaniel returns too since they seem to be joined at the hip.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
The elephant in the room is what are we going to do with Tua.

Due to his contract he is likely to return next year unless the new GM decides to go scorched earth and nuke everything and take the massive dead cap hit in 2026.

If Tua does return does that mean McDaniel returns too since they seem to be joined at the hip.
Click to expand...
If Tua values family, he would retire and get us off the hook.
 
LargoFin said:
It's not a crapshoot if your goal is to win the SB on rookie deal. It certainly should be the goal. The goal should not be like Pachy's standard that the QB will a 15 year quarterback, or he will be great in 10 years.
Click to expand...
The rookie deal is not much of a benefit with Tua on the roster or even if he’s cut, paying his dead money.
 
Birdmond said:
The rookie deal is not much of a benefit with Tua on the roster or even if he’s cut, paying his dead money.
Click to expand...

It is what it is. Rookie deal is a benefit. Especially if you get a QB or two on day 2 and 3. It does not get any cheaper than that to get the starting quarterback.
 
Feverdream said:
Yep, the go all-in on a specific QB fails more often than it works.

Keep taking one in the 3rd-7th rounds until one surprises you.
Click to expand...
I like Allar and Green as non 1st round quarterbacks. I was expecting Allar to take his game to a higher level. That didn't happen, and then he got injured.

Green could be a first read and run guy while he develops. Shades of Randall Cunningham.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
The elephant in the room is what are we going to do with Tua.

Due to his contract he is likely to return next year unless the new GM decides to go scorched earth and nuke everything and take the massive dead cap hit in 2026.

If Tua does return does that mean McDaniel returns too since they seem to be joined at the hip.
Click to expand...
I would bank on Tua returning. I believe Miami can get out of his contract after the 2026 season, right?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I like Allar and Green as non 1st round quarterbacks. I was expecting Allar to take his game to a higher level. That didn't happen, and then he got injured.

Green could be a first read and run guy while he develops. Shades of Randall Cunningham.
Click to expand...
I'm eager to see Maiava against Nebraska tonight. He's rising, I think... and he's the type of guy that you can get 2nd day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom