Are there Three Quarterback Worthy of Top 10 Picks?

Im not really sure. There is also no guarantee that the first QB taken will be the best QB in this draft.



Look at 2018. Baker was selected number 1 but Allen at number 7 and Jackson at number 32 are better.



Look at 2024. Caleb was selected number 1 but its looking like Daniels at number 2 and Maye at number 3 are better.



Look at 2025. Ward was selected number 1 but its looking like Dart is better.



Its really a crap shoot as to who the best QB in this draft or next years draft will be.



After what I saw last night its very possible we could still get the number 1 pick and have our choice of any QB or trade down for multiple draft picks.



I think we maybe win 1 more game this season.



Bills - Probably a repeat of last night

Commanders - We dont do well with mobile QB's

Saints - This is the game I think we win but even this is no guarantee

Jets - We usually split with them and we dont do cold weather games

Steelers - Prime time in the cold, yeah right

Bengals - Their defense stinks too but Flacco will slice and dice with those weapons

Bucs - Probably another blowout

Pats - Again we dont do cold weather games and we will be dreaming about our vacation