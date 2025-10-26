 Are They Bluffing Or Delusional? And Might This Mean Grier Is Sticking Around Next Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are They Bluffing Or Delusional? And Might This Mean Grier Is Sticking Around Next Year?

If this is how it goes, this remains an organization that cannot get out of its own way. And FWIW moving Judon does not count as doing anything. This is a bad roster with bad salaries, that needs a full reboot. Same for the culture here. If they do what amounts to nothing, I just don't see roadmap to getting this mess fixed.

Of course Grier and McDaniel are trying to save their jobs and won't want to do anything, which is why someone from ownership has to step in and remove their decision making authority in this regard. Grier and McDaniel will only do what is right for now, not for the future of the team. The season is over, and we stink, holding on to players is not going to change that. If Ross does not have the stones to force action now, he never will.

▪ The Dolphins have told teams that there will not be a fire sale of players before the No. 4 trade deadline, as NFL Network reported. Network insider Tom Pelissero mentioned edge player Matthew Judon as one player who could be moved.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article312288436.html#storylink=cpy
 
Agreed. Good for Mike. It's his roster during the season. Last year there was talk of trading Campbell and Mike nixed it.
 
A GM and HC on the hot seat do not make trades for future assets. They do not care about the cap space next year. They are trying to save their job. Expelling what little talent we have amounts to throwing their jobs away UNLESS Ross explicitly stated they were safe. This is good news for the long term future of the team.
 
LargoFin said:
Agreed. Good for Mike. It's his roster during the season. Last year there was talk of trading Campbell and Mike nixed it.
Its not his roster. And its not his team. I violently disagree.
 
Huh
ThePeopleShow13 said:
A GM and HC on the hot seat do not make trades for future assets. They do not care about the cap space next year. They are trying to save their job. Expelling what little talent we have amounts to throwing their jobs away UNLESS Ross explicitly stated they were safe. This is good news for the long term future of the team.
Huh? I do not understand this post:
-you believe it is good news Grier and McDaniel will be retained?
-Of course they are trying to save their jobs, which is why someone from ownership has to step in and remove their decision making authority in this regard. Grier and McDaniel will only do what is right for now, not for the future of the team
 
LargoFin said:
It's his roster during the season. Gm cannot do whatever while the season is going on. GM is out during that time. He can acquire help. He cannot undermine the roster.
yes he can. sorry that is rong
 
Highzenga said:
I wouldn’t trade any core pieces right now. Let the new regime decide the direction.
first of all if this is how it goes, there might not be a new regime. 2nd of all, many of the tradeable assets will have more value now than they will when the year ends. for a variety of reason, including the tyreek reason. see how much we overpaid for chubb at the deadline. this team sucks. it is time to start planning for the future
 
