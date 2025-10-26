Are They Bluffing Or Delusional? And Might This Mean Grier Is Sticking Around Next Year?

phinsforlife
If this is how it goes, this remains an organization that cannot get out of its own way. And FWIW moving Judon does not count as doing anything. This is a bad roster with bad salaries, that needs a full reboot. Same for the culture here. If they do what amounts to nothing, I just don't see roadmap to getting this mess fixed.
Of course Grier and McDaniel are trying to save their jobs and won't want to do anything, which is why someone from ownership has to step in and remove their decision making authority in this regard. Grier and McDaniel will only do what is right for now, not for the future of the team. The season is over, and we stink, holding on to players is not going to change that. If Ross does not have the stones to force action now, he never will.
▪ The Dolphins have told teams that there will not be a fire sale of players before the No. 4 trade deadline, as NFL Network reported. Network insider Tom Pelissero mentioned edge player Matthew Judon as one player who could be moved.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article312288436.html#storylink=cpy
