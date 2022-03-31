 Are we 1 Elite QB away from being Superbowl Contenders? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are we 1 Elite QB away from being Superbowl Contenders?

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,177
Reaction score
6,269
Location
Miami
There are always holes on a team, at least this ****ing team for the last 30 years, but would having an elite QB make us reach the superbowl? Would someone like Pat Malholmes or Aaron Rodgers put us amongst the best teams?
Would you be willing to trade our 2 first round picks and a few more to acquire one of the elite QB's?

If you say no, and would like to stick with Tua, are you conceding the season, or do you think he could actually win us a superbowl this year?
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,055
Reaction score
6,795
Location
Garden State
I think it worked for Tampa Bay but are we as close as they were, hard to tell since our entire coaching staff is new. I personally think we see what type of quarterback play we got this year and if it’s subpar to what we can to get someone next year.
 
The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
1,746
Reaction score
7,506
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
We don't have enough to trade right now for an elite Qb as you put it; and regardless I have a gut feeling Tua is going to surprise a lot this season and he's the guy I want right now.Period.

And yes I realize this is just another thread to bash our qb, but what else is new?
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
4,104
Reaction score
10,771
McDaniel has yet to coach his first game ... we don't KNOW the players respond to the new scheme ... much less fit...

I'd say pump the brakes until we know who we are.

My answer is no.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
17,767
Reaction score
37,628
BennySwella said:
There are always holes on a team, at least this ****ing team for the last 30 years, but would having an elite QB make us reach the superbowl? Would someone like Pat Malholmes or Aaron Rodgers put us amongst the best teams?
Would you be willing to trade our 2 first round picks and a few more to acquire one of the elite QB's?

If you say no, and would like to stick with Tua, are you conceding the season, or do you think he could actually win us a superbowl this year?
Click to expand...
ask me again after i've seen the offensive line.

i think we're an elite offensive line away from the super bowl.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,177
Reaction score
6,269
Location
Miami
The Gov said:
We don't have enough to trade right now for an elite Qb as you put it; and regardless I have a gut feeling Tua is going to surprise a lot this season and he's the guy I want right now.Period.

And yes I realize this is just another thread to bash our qb, but what else is new?
Click to expand...

It definitely isn't. I support Tua but I dont think he can win us a superbowl this year. He needs to develop more. He hasnt even played in a playoff game. For someone to think that is purely based on blind faith instead of facts and stats. Overreact much? Do you need a towel for those tears? It was a question about elite QBs... unless you think Tua is elite already, which explains why you are crying so hard. Holy ****
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,939
Reaction score
7,128
Location
San Antonio
The Gov said:
We don't have enough to trade right now for an elite Qb as you put it; and regardless I have a gut feeling Tua is going to surprise a lot this season and he's the guy I want right now.Period.

And yes I realize this is just another thread to bash our qb, but what else is new?
Click to expand...
I think it’s a fair question, and I don’t take it as bashing Tua. Is Tua elite? Nobody would say yes...but he can make massive strides toward reversing the narrative this season. The team is FINALLY doing its part.

He has to seriously convince McD that he’s the guy going forward, and I for one expect him to have an outstanding year.
 
The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
1,746
Reaction score
7,506
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
BennySwella said:
It definitely isn't. I support Tua but I dont think he can win us a superbowl this year. He needs to develop more. He hasnt even played in a playoff game. For someone to think that is purely based on blind faith instead of facts and stats. Overreact much?
Click to expand...
First off pal, I never said he was going to win us a SB this season. And ok fair enough if this wasn't started to go after him, but no reason to talk about something hypothetical that we realistically cannot do anytime soon anyway. As I said, I really think Tua will surprise some this season, and no reason we can't win the division and then see what happens.
 
P

Phinittowinit

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
442
Reaction score
1,028
Age
38
Location
TN
mrbunglez said:
Ask Marino.
Click to expand...

the angry birds movie burn GIF by Angry Birds
 
The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
1,746
Reaction score
7,506
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
PhinFan1968 said:
I think it’s a fair question, and I don’t take it as bashing Tua. Is Tua elite? Nobody would say yes...but he can make massive strides toward reversing the narrative this season. The team is FINALLY doing its part.

He has to seriously convince McD that he’s the guy going forward, and I for one expect him to have an outstanding year.
Click to expand...
Fair enough brother, I read the OP wrong. And right no, he's not elite right now but I think as you say some great strides will be taken by him and then we can go from there.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,177
Reaction score
6,269
Location
Miami
circumstances said:
ask me again after i've seen the offensive line.

i think we're an elite offensive line away from the super bowl.
Click to expand...

I agree to an extent. I am not very confident in our RBs. Mostert isnt bad but we will need to run the rock in the playoffs. Not sure if the defense will regress post Flores and it will all be due to play calling.
 
O

opticblazed

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
2,279
Reaction score
1,993
L
BennySwella said:
There are always holes on a team, at least this ****ing team for the last 30 years, but would having an elite QB make us reach the superbowl? Would someone like Pat Malholmes or Aaron Rodgers put us amongst the best teams?
Would you be willing to trade our 2 first round picks and a few more to acquire one of the elite QB's?

If you say no, and would like to stick with Tua, are you conceding the season, or do you think he could actually win us a superbowl this year?
Click to expand...
Look. Tua hasn't shown me anything to indicate he will be elite. But, i also realize the deck has been stacked against him...bad oline, injured playmakers, playcalling etc... He is very likable and have enough supporters. There are no excuses for him this year. That man is our qb and we should be willing to give him the Benefit of the doubt. I will be his biggest cheerleader this year. I am rolling with Tua and dont want him traded. Its playoffs or bust for me though
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Why so serious?
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
12,153
Reaction score
4,911
Location
Salt Lake Valley
BennySwella said:
Very Original. I am glad they let ppl post pictures on here or else you would have nothing to say. Finally a verbal discourse that even someone of your mental aptitude can thrive in! I cant wait for the next picture you send me. You should publish a pop-up book.
Click to expand...

Its been said that picture is worth a 1000 words.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom