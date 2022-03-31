Are we 1 Elite QB away from being Superbowl Contenders?

There are always holes on a team, at least this ****ing team for the last 30 years, but would having an elite QB make us reach the superbowl? Would someone like Pat Malholmes or Aaron Rodgers put us amongst the best teams?

Would you be willing to trade our 2 first round picks and a few more to acquire one of the elite QB's?



If you say no, and would like to stick with Tua, are you conceding the season, or do you think he could actually win us a superbowl this year?