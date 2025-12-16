Are we About to Lose Weaver?

eMCee85
Smarter than the goggle gang
Super Donator
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2020
- Messages
- 11,492
- Reaction score
- 21,871
- Location
- La la land
Personally, it's whatever at this point.
Personally, it's whatever at this point.
Just want to advise no one sends two thirds. You get compensatory picks from the league. So the gaining organization doesn’t have to give up anything. Unless of course if they trade for a contracted coach.I'm all for getting the draft picks. I think Weaver is an average DC. He's replaceable. If someone wants to send the Dolphins two thirds to put him in charge of their team, please do. That would be a great trade for the Dolphins. If it was a player, it'd be like getting two second-day draft picks for Tyrel Dodson.
Thanks for clarifying that. I'll take a lap in a couple of days after the snow here melts.Just want to advise no one sends two thirds. You get compensatory picks from the league. So the gaining organization doesn’t have to give up anything. Unless of course if they trade for a contracted coach.
But this compensation similar to the FO minority hires the losing team gets compensatory picks.