Are we About to Lose Weaver?

If he's hired away so be it. I've been preparing myself for the inevitable. Miami may want to keep this guy in the building as HC. But I'm not sure Ross is smart enough to see the vision. If Weaver does leave for a HC job, Miami will recieve 2 third round picks, over the next two drafts.
 
I mean water is wet. Hes a Rooney Rule candidate. Like dolfan said also, we get picks.

We're at the point where its a burn it all down from an executive and coaching level. New GM picks the new HC who picks the new OC and DC. If its Weaver as HC whatever, if not, picks. Either or is fine for me really. Just DO NOT FIRE WEAVER.
 
I suspect he'll get a job this offseason, and I'm ok with that. We got lucky during our win streak with turnovers, but I don't see a scheme that is sustainable in the NFL with Weaver.
 
I don't think Weaver is that impressive. I'm telling you something changed radically, I don't think he is running the defense now. Alignments are completely different, coverages are different, rush schemes are different. This doesn't happen with the same guy, its like having buddy ryan suddenly playing soft zone coverage and never blitzing, just could never happen.

Did they hire someone that was not announced? A consultant or someone in the front office who is a coach of some kind and hiding behind the scenes.

This is not Weavers defense.
 
I'm all for getting the draft picks. I think Weaver is an average DC. He's replaceable. If someone wants to send the Dolphins two thirds to put him in charge of their team, please do. That would be a great trade for the Dolphins. If it was a player, it'd be like getting two second-day draft picks for Tyrel Dodson.
 
I'm all for getting the draft picks. I think Weaver is an average DC. He's replaceable. If someone wants to send the Dolphins two thirds to put him in charge of their team, please do. That would be a great trade for the Dolphins. If it was a player, it'd be like getting two second-day draft picks for Tyrel Dodson.
Just want to advise no one sends two thirds. You get compensatory picks from the league. So the gaining organization doesn’t have to give up anything. Unless of course if they trade for a contracted coach.

But this compensation similar to the FO minority hires the losing team gets compensatory picks.
 
He’s a Rooney Rule candidate, no sensible team will take him as a HC.

Using that if McD gets the sack,and he should, the Dolphins would be stupid enough to give him a job
 
Just want to advise no one sends two thirds. You get compensatory picks from the league. So the gaining organization doesn't have to give up anything. Unless of course if they trade for a contracted coach.

But this compensation similar to the FO minority hires the losing team gets compensatory picks.

But this compensation similar to the FO minority hires the losing team gets compensatory picks.
Thanks for clarifying that. I'll take a lap in a couple of days after the snow here melts.
 
