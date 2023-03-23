 Are we done in FA? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are we done in FA?

madridfinfan

Do you guys thing we’re done in FA? Looks like we’re pretty much at cap now with the VanGink signing.

I’d love to bring in another FA OL (the G from SD, or Risner?) ther means we’d have to extend Wilkins and/or trade Ogbah or Wilson to free up some more space.

We’ve got a second and a third rounder coming up, and the way things are are now, those have to go to OL and TE (whichever order seems best once we’re on the board).

If we could somehow sign a respectable starting G in FA now, that could free up that second or third for a quality RB (don’t want to trade a pick and sign a back for big money).

I guess we could always try to trade down I. The second and pick up an extra 4th, but easier said than done.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

madridfinfan said:
Do you guys thing we’re done in FA? Looks like we’re pretty much at cap now with the VanGink signing.

I’d love to bring in another FA OL (the G from SD, or Risner?) ther means we’d have to extend Wilkins and/or trade Ogbah or Wilson to free up some more space.

We’ve got a second and a third rounder coming up, and the way things are are now, those have to go to OL and TE (whichever order seems best once we’re on the board).

If we could somehow sign a respectable starting G in FA now, that could free up that second or third for a quality RB (don’t want to trade a pick and sign a back for big money).

I guess we could always try to trade down I. The second and pick up an extra 4th, but easier said than done.
FA lasts all season with wire pickups etc. Keep in mind, we were this many days into FA when we got Hill last year. Up until then Wilson and Waddle were our starters on paper.
 
bward6460 said:
Its possible, especially since I didn't see Hill coming last year. But between Hill, Ramsey and Chubb within the past year, I just don't see Grier pulling anything else off thats major.
I'd take Wagner in a nanosecond. Someone is going to get King Henry on their team.

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Bobby Wagner, Odell Beckham among best available

Gregg Rosenthal dives deep into the upcoming market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2023. Who are the best players available in this year's class?
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

I expect either Henry or a nice vet olinemen after June 1st with Jones’ money
 
So Be

NY8123 said:
I think they want to turn to locking players up now, Wilkins needs an extension but it wouldn't shock me to see O-line brought in.
I can see a move on the OL if one presents itself. Other than that and minor stuff I think we move to the draft to see what shakes out before anything else happens.
 
So Be

Fin-Loco said:
Henry would be sooner as we'd need to trade some form of pick to get him on the team. He's not a FA. Titans will deal him before the draft.
Would we trade our #2 for him, our #3? Where do we find $16M to pay him?
 
Virginia99

bward6460 said:
I believe so, with the exception of a few low key signings for depth. Our splashy moves are finished IMO
I agree. No more picks to do anything big. Team needs to work on depth. Be nice to get a solid 2nd and 3rd round pick. Players that can actually contribute to the team this year. At least the 2nd rounder needs to.
 
NoblePhin

NoblePhin

I wouldn't mind trying to go for DJ Chark if the money's right. We could use another WR with speed.
 
So Be said:
Would we trade our #2 for him, our #3?
Unknown. I wouldn't give up more than a third for a 29 year old RB even if it is Henry. If they'd take a third, we just upgraded the running game by a good bit because he'd be put in the rotation to max out what we get out of him for a longer duration.

Imagine Hill, Waddle, and Ez E/Cracraft/Berrios out there with the defense also needing to account for King Henry. What do you do? If you don't put 8 in the box, Henry is blowing through but if you put 8 in the box, how do you stop Waddle and Hill AND the third WR with only three guys? It's a nightmare situation.
 
