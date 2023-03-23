Are we done in FA?

Do you guys thing we’re done in FA? Looks like we’re pretty much at cap now with the VanGink signing.



I’d love to bring in another FA OL (the G from SD, or Risner?) ther means we’d have to extend Wilkins and/or trade Ogbah or Wilson to free up some more space.



We’ve got a second and a third rounder coming up, and the way things are are now, those have to go to OL and TE (whichever order seems best once we’re on the board).



If we could somehow sign a respectable starting G in FA now, that could free up that second or third for a quality RB (don’t want to trade a pick and sign a back for big money).



I guess we could always try to trade down I. The second and pick up an extra 4th, but easier said than done.