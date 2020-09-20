Are We really this bad????!!!

R

risskybzns

Rookie
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
35
Reaction score
76
Age
51
Location
Boca Raton
$168 million spent on Defense and they can’t stop a flag football team. Fitzpatrick is done..
If that isn’t bad enough I will never understand firing O’Shea who was excellent and and hiring Gaily who had never was any good.
Basically nothing has changed. Just bad decision making all the way around, the front office is a joke.
 
D

daryl

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
982
Reaction score
439
Life comes down to a few moments. When Flores said goodbye to O’Shea was one of them. When Ross retained Greer was one of them. Eventually you run out of those moments and live with your choices.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,535
Reaction score
2,281
Location
Miami
This front office is trash. The Byron Jones signing looks horrible so far. And the front 7 looks slow. I didn't really expect better when Chris Grier is still the GM.
 
Coolguy3

Coolguy3

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
1,162
Reaction score
509
Age
37
Location
Orlando
No pressure on the QB, that's going to kill our defense. Our offense lacks play makers and Fitz's arm is shot.
 
