Are we sold on Mike Gesicki

OK disclaimer first, I love Kyle Pitts, 3 TDs again yesterday, and watch them if you can they are all different, which shows exactly what he can offer to a team. He's the biggest mismatch in the college game right now. I really don't think we should let him get past us. He can line up anywhere and when asked to block (which is not very often) he does a solid job.
The argument against drafting Pitts, has been we have Gesicki and we need a WR more. Well for the second part of that, I already said you can line him up anywhere, as a traditional TE, in the Slot or even out wide, he's that much of an athlete. The first part is what I would like to discuss here.
Gesicki will be entering year 4 of his career next year, that's a contract year (I believe) we are going to have to make a decision on him. He's made some spectacular plays, especially last year but does he get open often enough, is he sure handed, can you trust him to block for you ?
If it's me I'm trading him and drafting Pitts, but I could understand folks wanting to stick with him. I just don't see enough production out of him, too often he fails to get separation, his route running is just not good enough and he's also dropped a few this year too, another game passes where he was largely ineffective, it's telling that other TEs on the roster are getting those red zone TDs.
