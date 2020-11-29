Are we sold on Mike Gesicki

Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
5,564
Reaction score
3,153
OK disclaimer first, I love Kyle Pitts, 3 TDs again yesterday, and watch them if you can they are all different, which shows exactly what he can offer to a team. He's the biggest mismatch in the college game right now. I really don't think we should let him get past us. He can line up anywhere and when asked to block (which is not very often) he does a solid job.

The argument against drafting Pitts, has been we have Gesicki and we need a WR more. Well for the second part of that, I already said you can line him up anywhere, as a traditional TE, in the Slot or even out wide, he's that much of an athlete. The first part is what I would like to discuss here.

Gesicki will be entering year 4 of his career next year, that's a contract year (I believe) we are going to have to make a decision on him. He's made some spectacular plays, especially last year but does he get open often enough, is he sure handed, can you trust him to block for you ?

If it's me I'm trading him and drafting Pitts, but I could understand folks wanting to stick with him. I just don't see enough production out of him, too often he fails to get separation, his route running is just not good enough and he's also dropped a few this year too, another game passes where he was largely ineffective, it's telling that other TEs on the roster are getting those red zone TDs.
 
RidinTheTuaTrain

RidinTheTuaTrain

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 26, 2020
Messages
233
Reaction score
308
Location
Miami
I dunno, Gesicki is **** as a route runner. Doesn't come up with enough jump balls to compensate.
 
RENT

RENT

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
12,553
Reaction score
3,359
Location
Calgary Alberta
Geordie said:
OK disclaimer first, I love Kyle Pitts, 3 TDs again yesterday, and watch them if you can they are all different, which shows exactly what he can offer to a team. He's the biggest mismatch in the college game right now. I really don't think we should let him get past us. He can line up anywhere and when asked to block (which is not very often) he does a solid job.

The argument against drafting Pitts, has been we have Gesicki and we need a WR more. Well for the second part of that, I already said you can line him up anywhere, as a traditional TE, in the Slot or even out wide, he's that much of an athlete. The first part is what I would like to discuss here.

Gesicki will be entering year 4 of his career next year, that's a contract year (I believe) we are going to have to make a decision on him. He's made some spectacular plays, especially last year but does he get open often enough, is he sure handed, can you trust him to block for you ?

If it's me I'm trading him and drafting Pitts, but I could understand folks wanting to stick with him. I just don't see enough production out of him, too often he fails to get separation, his route running is just not good enough and he's also dropped a few this year too, another game passes where he was largely ineffective, it's telling that other TEs on the roster are getting those red zone TDs.
Click to expand...
I wouldn’t resign him - tell you that
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,261
Reaction score
925
I'm not a big fan of drafting a te that high in the draft. Hockenson looks good this year but was bad year 1.

Most top tight ends are found in day 2+ it seems

Ertz, Kelce, Graham, Waller, Henry, Gronk etc...
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,044
Reaction score
7,699
Location
West Palm Beach
I wanted Goedert over Gesicki. Haven’t seen anything in Gesicki to get excited about.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,636
Reaction score
4,919
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
No. Like him for what he is but we can find a better all around player. He lack of blocking is a detriment to the offense.
Don’t mind keeping him for depth.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom