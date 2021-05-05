Are we the top Receiving group in the league?



We have speedster Fuller at one side, jump ball specialist Parker at the other. Pure burner Waddle rotating between slot and boundary, Gesicke going down the middle. Occasionally surprise the defense with two TE set with sending both TE to route.



I can’t name another team has WR group that can match us? Not in terms of talent, not in terms of capable receivers cover all the short, medium, and deep areas of the field.



I can’t think of any? Not even KC…