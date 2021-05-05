 Are we the top WR group in the league? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are we the top WR group in the league?

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,200
Reaction score
2,206
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Are we the top WR group in the league?

We have speedster Fuller at one side, jump ball specialist Parker at the other. Pure burner Waddle rotating between slot and boundary, Gesicke going down the middle. Occasionally surprise the defense with two TE set with sending both TE to route.

I can’t name another team has WR group that can match us? Not in terms of talent, not in terms of capable receivers cover all the short, medium, and deep areas of the field.

I can’t think of any? Not even KC…
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,411
Reaction score
3,956
Location
Miami
No, we don't, unless Waddle is BETTER than Tyreek Hill
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
5,874
Reaction score
2,182
Location
Orlando, Florida
Dan13Forever said:
Are we the top WR group in the league?

We have speedster Fuller at one side, jump ball specialist Parker at the other. Pure burner Waddle rotating between slot and boundary, Gesicke going down the middle. Occasionally surprise the defense with two TE set with sending both TE to route.

I can’t name another team has WR group that can match us? Not in terms of talent, not in terms of capable receivers cover all the short, medium, and deep areas of the field.

I can’t think of any? Not even KC…
Click to expand...

We haven't played a single down. We don't even know what kind of offense we are going to run. Waddle injured himself last season, he is cleared medically for now. We also have Parker, he's hasn't been injured, but he has a history of being injured. Preston Williams someone else with injury history, and Will Fuller, he's had 7-9 different types of injuries in his nfl career.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,200
Reaction score
2,206
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Jason Taylor (99) said:
I think Atlanta (Jones, Ridley, Pitts, Hurst) is better than Fuller, Waddle, Parker, Gesicki.
Click to expand...
Pitts has no play a down. Gesicke is established. On paper yes, Pitts is more talented than Mike G. Then on paper, Fuller, Parker and Waddle is better thsn Jones, Ridley and Hurst. Jones is over the hill, he slows down more than a step.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,431
Reaction score
1,204
Nope.

Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, Chiefs are 4 off the top of my head that are better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom