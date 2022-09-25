Are you guys done trashing our defense yet?

Atila
They played great in week 1
They played great *when they had to* in week 2
They played FAN ****ING TASTIC today.
Complimentary football doesn't mean you have to dominate every single play every single game.
Are you guys done now?
