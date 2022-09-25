 Are you guys done trashing our defense yet? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are you guys done trashing our defense yet?

Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,540
Reaction score
2,165
Location
Los Angeles, CA
They played great in week 1

They played great *when they had to* in week 2

They played FAN ****ING TASTIC today.

Complimentary football doesn't mean you have to dominate every single play every single game.


Are you guys done now?
 
njFinsForever

njFinsForever

Aqua and Orange
Club Member
Joined
Mar 4, 2005
Messages
929
Reaction score
200
Age
37
Location
new jersey
So many potential INTs could have iced the game, but still came out on top! How about Allen short hopping go-ahead TD, wonder if the bills fans crucify him for that one...
 
M

MarinoGirl

Practice Squad
Joined
Sep 24, 2022
Messages
58
Reaction score
74
Age
34
Location
coral springs
Defense gave up 500 yards and 31 first downs.

am I the only one who watched this game?

the bills practice squad walked up and down the field on us!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom