 Are you happy with a birth, or do you want to see at least one playoff win? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are you happy with a birth, or do you want to see at least one playoff win?

-We have the "Coolest" head coach in the league
-Tua looks super happy now
-Actually the whole team is happy except --Austin Jackson.
Dolphins have the 2 fastest WR's in the league
-Dolphins have the 2 fastest RB's in the league
- Best CB duo in the league
- Best young safety duo in the league
- Best DL in the league
- Channing Tindall makes this LB corp TOP 5

I didn't make these up. They come from Dolphins forum and Dolphins twitter..

So based on that, I expect to beat Buffalo twice, go undefeated and win the superbowl by a large margin since Dolphins got better and other teams didn't.

What was the question again, playoff birth?
 
DolphinDaddy said:
I’m interested in everyone’s desires for the first season under McDaniel. I honestly expect at least one playoff win.

The roster is too good not to expect that imo.
To state the obvious, a lot can happen in 17 games. Given that, my minimum is being in the playoff hunt week 16. Above that is a playoff spot, above that a playoff win. *AND* for the last 10 games, looking like an actual NFL team. I'll be disappointed if there is no playoff game, but, assuming MIA looks like an NFL team, I won't see it as a disaster if they don't.
 
Trying to be realistic. I want to see Tua and the offense show improvement throughout the season. I also expect MCDaniel to have a learning curve as a first time head coach and I expect he will take some time to feel completely comfortable in that position once the season begins.

While my hope is they make the playoffs next season. I will be happy if the offense plays much better than it has in recent seasons and Tua proves to be the long term answer at the QB position. I think with the number of draft picks they have in the 2023 draft, the future is extremely bright for the Dolphins but I do expect the first year under MCDaniel will have its ups and downs.
 
DolphinDaddy said:
I’m interested in everyone’s desires for the first season under McDaniel. I honestly expect at least one playoff win.

The roster is too good not to expect that imo.
Agree. I think this team could go far. I have very high expectations.
 
