Are you happy with a birth, or do you want to see at least one playoff win?

Trying to be realistic. I want to see Tua and the offense show improvement throughout the season. I also expect MCDaniel to have a learning curve as a first time head coach and I expect he will take some time to feel completely comfortable in that position once the season begins.



While my hope is they make the playoffs next season. I will be happy if the offense plays much better than it has in recent seasons and Tua proves to be the long term answer at the QB position. I think with the number of draft picks they have in the 2023 draft, the future is extremely bright for the Dolphins but I do expect the first year under MCDaniel will have its ups and downs.