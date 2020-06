After the news of Beijing, China having an outbreak and the reemergence of Covid 19 in most of the southern and western part of the United States it seems like Sports are becoming secondary to saving people lifes.



I'm pretty much of the mindset they'll be no sports in 2020, until a Vaccine is proven to be effective on curtailing the pandemic. We've witnessed the complete ineptitude of leaders who dismiss the scientific community in favor of greed and personal freedom. Until Covid 19 is taken more seriously it seems as if the Country will be spinning its wheels trying to outsmart the virus. Can't have that IMHO.



We've got to do better!!!