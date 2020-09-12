Are you Ready for some Football?????

This is the absolute best time of the year for me. Anticipation is high, all teams start with the same record and my fingers stay crossed that nobody on my beloved Fins gets injured!!! What, in recent years has been our week 17 game has become our first game of the year which allows us to jump on the Pats before they become the "Pats"............I have the chills......for what has been a forgettable year in general my respite is finally here and taking center stage. GO FINS!!!! Love ya no matter what happens!!!!!!