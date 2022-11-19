Just realized I am.



Just turned on the Navy-UCF game. The UCF quarterback rolled out to the right and had a man open in the flat. In that instant, I thought, "How is he going to get turned around to make that throw?"



Then he threw it ... with his right arm, of course. I was so used to watching Tua film, I've started thinking left-handed is normal!



That's Tua-adapted.



Are you Tua-adapted?