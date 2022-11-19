 Are You Tua-Adapted? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are You Tua-Adapted?

Just realized I am.

Just turned on the Navy-UCF game. The UCF quarterback rolled out to the right and had a man open in the flat. In that instant, I thought, "How is he going to get turned around to make that throw?"

Then he threw it ... with his right arm, of course. I was so used to watching Tua film, I've started thinking left-handed is normal!

That's Tua-adapted.

Are you Tua-adapted?
 
I’ve been adapted since his freshman year so yes sir

Plus Steve young is the best Qb of all time imo..
 
