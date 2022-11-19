JoeFin
Scout Team
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2006
- Messages
- 364
- Reaction score
- 295
Just realized I am.
Just turned on the Navy-UCF game. The UCF quarterback rolled out to the right and had a man open in the flat. In that instant, I thought, "How is he going to get turned around to make that throw?"
Then he threw it ... with his right arm, of course. I was so used to watching Tua film, I've started thinking left-handed is normal!
That's Tua-adapted.
Are you Tua-adapted?
