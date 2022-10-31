Ray R
Aren't the Dolphins comeback from behind wins similar to what KC has done?
It seems to me that the KC Chiefs have been getting into the playoffs in no small measure to their come from behind wins over the last 5 years.
Does anyone else here see that parallel?
