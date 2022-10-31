 Aren't the Dolphins comeback from behind wins similar to what KC has done? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Aren't the Dolphins comeback from behind wins similar to what KC has done?

Aren't the Dolphins comeback from behind wins similar to what KC has done?

It seems to me that the KC Chiefs have been getting into the playoffs in no small measure to their come from behind wins over the last 5 years.

Does anyone else here see that parallel?
 
You mean the coaches are doing a good job of making halftime adjustments?

WHOAAAAA
 
Thats something that's been on my mind actually... First after the Ravens game and now solidified by this week's win....

As a fan of a pretty much mediocre team for more than 2 decades, I remember plenty of occasions of the Fins getting leads on the likes of Manning, Brady, Brees... And telling myself: "This isnt going to be enough! Cant let our foot of the pedal here, 2 scores isnt going to cut it"... Only to watch the game unfold in a gut wrenching loss...

It really feels like this time around, we're on the other side of that coin. And Im here for it.
 
I'm glad to know I'm not "hallucinating" - LOL
 
When I saw Lions fans on Reddit worried about their 27-17 halftime lead, after slapping myself to make sure it is indeed the Dolphins they are playing, it hit me too. We finally have that “no lead is safe” offensive explosiveness.
 
