Armando Salguero says that unless Tua takes a magor progression (playoffs) Brady and Payton are almost a lock for 2023.

I hate to add fuel to the fire that has been burning for the last few months, and beat a dead horse but...



On the radio this morning Armando Salguero stated that even if Mcdaniel is successful, if Tua is not, that Brady and Payton are happening in 2023.



It seems like an extreme reach, but why would someone with his credentials spread unverified rumors.



Personally I don't know what to belive anymore. Why would Mcdaniel take the job with these rumors floating around.