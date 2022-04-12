 Armando Salguero says that unless Tua takes a magor progression (playoffs) Brady and Payton are almost a lock for 2023. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armando Salguero says that unless Tua takes a magor progression (playoffs) Brady and Payton are almost a lock for 2023.

LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
66
Reaction score
147
Location
NY
I hate to add fuel to the fire that has been burning for the last few months, and beat a dead horse but...

On the radio this morning Armando Salguero stated that even if Mcdaniel is successful, if Tua is not, that Brady and Payton are happening in 2023.

It seems like an extreme reach, but why would someone with his credentials spread unverified rumors.

Personally I don't know what to belive anymore. Why would Mcdaniel take the job with these rumors floating around.
 
McRev Kev

McRev Kev

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
17,869
Reaction score
14,198
Location
Calgary Alberta
sinking ship GIF
 
Eggiweggs

Eggiweggs

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
245
Reaction score
455
Age
43
Location
Long Island
I seriously doubt the Dolphins are moving on from MM after one season, barring some sort of outrageous circumstances. If Tua bombs this year (he won't) Brady could happen, but I'd rather look to the draft in that situation.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2020
Messages
1,516
Reaction score
2,683
Location
Miami
LegionOfZoom said:
I hate to add fuel to the fire that has been burning for the last few months, and beat a dead horse but...

On the radio this morning Armando Salguero stated that even if Mcdaniel is successful, if Tua is not, that Brady and Payton are happening in 2023.

It seems like an extreme reach, but why would someone with his credentials spread unverified rumors.

Personally I don't know what to belive anymore. Why would Mcdaniel take the job with these rumors floating around.
Click to expand...

:lol:
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,150
Reaction score
913
Age
47
Location
Colorado
You know, Tua has had a pretty good off-season. They haven’t piled on enough stress so why not push this ridiculous rumor. You know, give the young quarterback something less to worry about.

Absolutely ridiculous.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,170
Reaction score
1,851
So last year we had to tolerate Watson for Tua all year.
Now we have to tolerate Brady for Tua and tolerate Payton for McDaniels.
Last year our starting QB is distracted
This year our HC is distracted
Quit printing this stuff. If it is a sports writer don’t listen to him anymore. If a poster ask the mods to delete.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,634
Reaction score
7,227
Location
Everywhere
Jssanto said:
So last year we had to tolerate Watson for Tua all year.
Now we have to tolerate Brady for Tua and tolerate Payton for McDaniels.
Last year our starting QB is distracted
This year our HC is distracted
Quit printing this stuff. If it is a sports writer don’t listen to him anymore. If a poster ask the mods to delete.
Click to expand...
Seriously. Trash posting out of control these days with rumor BS.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
21,234
Reaction score
7,491
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
I’m not buying Payton, Brady is likely though.

If McDaniel fails I believe it be because of Tua…but barring obvious coaching weaknesses Brady would thrive in this offense!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom