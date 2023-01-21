Armchair GM - 1st Step - Identify Core Players

Core Player - high quality player that outperforms peers and makes others better and is expected to retain this level of play for 4 years.

Near Core Player - A core level player not expected to retain that level of play for 4 years

Above Average Starter - A starting caliber player that performs above the average.

Offense

Defense

I have seen threads about the salary cap, about individual players, and about building the team. All of you are putting the cart before the horse. It is important to identify your core players you build around before making those decisions. First, let me identify some terms:Core: Hill, Waddle, WilliamsNear Core: Armstead, TuaAbove Average: Hunt, IngoldCore: Wilkins, Seiler, Phillips, Chubb, HollandNear Core: XAbove Average:Once these are set, then discussions about the best moves have context.