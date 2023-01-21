 Armchair GM - 1st Step - Identify Core Players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armchair GM - 1st Step - Identify Core Players

I have seen threads about the salary cap, about individual players, and about building the team. All of you are putting the cart before the horse. It is important to identify your core players you build around before making those decisions. First, let me identify some terms:

  • Core Player - high quality player that outperforms peers and makes others better and is expected to retain this level of play for 4 years.
  • Near Core Player - A core level player not expected to retain that level of play for 4 years
  • Above Average Starter - A starting caliber player that performs above the average.
Offense
Core: Hill, Waddle, Williams
Near Core: Armstead, Tua
Above Average: Hunt, Ingold

Defense
Core: Wilkins, Seiler, Phillips, Chubb, Holland
Near Core: X
Above Average:

Once these are set, then discussions about the best moves have context.
 
Hunt is above average at what?

Robert Hunt? I’m not paying him like a $9M player.

We are in desperate need of quality OL.
 
Tua is a core player
Can you honestly say he will be on the team for four years with his injury history and potential retirement due to continuing concussions? If so, then he can be added to the list. I could not convince myself that he would, so I had to remove him from core.
 
I would say on defense

Iggy, Crossen, Robert's and Coleman

Offense

Eichenberg, Sanders, Cedric Wilson, Bridgewater and Hunter Long

If we move forward with that Core... Miamis going to be ok.
Pretty clear you did not read my definition of the terms.
 
Hunt is above average at what?

Robert Hunt? I’m not paying him like a $9M player.

We are in desperate need of quality OL.
Once he cleans up the penalties he’s fine. One of the better OL we’ve drafted in YEARS

Not letting him go. I think PFF had him rated as like the 11th guard
 
Once he cleans up the penalties he’s fine. One of the better OL we’ve drafted in YEARS

Not letting him go. I think PFF had him rated as like the 11th guard
I don't agree with it but I do understand I am in the minority on this one. He gets lost on the field so many times, literally doing nothing.

I know he's not horrible but he's not a must re-sign for me.

This team struggles way too much at short yardage to actually possess interior OL talent. Hunt is one of the players I watch the closest given our investment.
 
