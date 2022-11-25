 Armstead a True Leader | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armstead a True Leader

dolfan91

Check out this story from The Palm Beach Post: Armstead feeds fellow Dolphins offensive linemen's stomachs, minds

Miami's offensive line has greatly improved since Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed this offseason after spending years in New Orleans.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Just a fantastic article.
 
T

tommyp

great story and seems like a great leader and teammate. great addition and just stay healthy please
 
Kebo

Wow! He is the definition of team player.
 
G

GRYPHONK

There were many reason Armstead was worth signing.

Some chose or still choose to worry about the injury aspect.

He does so much more for the team then just play on Sundays and lock down the left side.

Even if injured, he was worth every penny. We actually got a bargain from what everyone was projecting.

He has forgotten more about playing tackle then the whole offensive coaching staff last year knows. Including Flores.

He's a leader, elite tackle coach and mentor.

Worth every penny
 
XxJustinxX

GRYPHONK said:
There were many reason Armstead was worth signing.

Some chose or still choose to worry about the injury aspect.

He does so much more for the team then just play on Sundays and lock down the left side.

Even if injured, he was worth every penny. We actually got a bargain from what everyone was projecting.

He has forgotten more about playing tackle then the whole offensive coaching staff last year knows. Including Flores.

He's a leader, elite tackle coach and mentor.

Worth every penny
Couldn't agree more. His leadership alone is invaluable. He has made everyone on that line better.
 
