 Armstead (and Chubb) - Game-time Decisions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armstead (and Chubb) - Game-time Decisions

mandal24

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
3,253
Reaction score
3,090
My goodness, Armstead is ridiculously fragile but he's trying. He's literally falling apart with toe, pectoral, knee, and hip issues.

I think he hangs it up after this year, dude is always hurt. Sucks because he's been our best LT in years. Without him, our OL has been atrocious.

Activate Eric Fisher Sunday and hope for the best?

Chubbs, honestly, I don't care. He sucks and Grier made a horrific trade. Wilkins, Phillips, Sieler, and Davis are the only front 7 players that matter.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb are game-time decisions; Tua Tagovailoa officially out - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins officially ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out for this Sunday on Friday, but a couple of other calls won’t be made until closer to kickoff.Head coach Mike McDaniel said that left tackle Terron Armstead and edge rusher Bradley Chubb are going to be game-time decisions against the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,736
Reaction score
122,871
Location
Kissimmee,FL
mandal24 said:
My goodness, Armstead is ridiculously fragile but he's trying. He's literally falling apart with toe, pectoral, knee, and hip issues.

I think he hangs it up after this year, dude is always hurt. Sucks because he's been our best LT in years. Without him, our OL has been atrocious.

Activate Eric Fisher Sunday and hope for the best?

Chubbs, honestly, I don't care. He sucks and Grier made a horrific trade. Wilkins, Phillips, Sieler, and Davis are the only front 7 players that matter.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb are game-time decisions; Tua Tagovailoa officially out - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins officially ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out for this Sunday on Friday, but a couple of other calls won’t be made until closer to kickoff.Head coach Mike McDaniel said that left tackle Terron Armstead and edge rusher Bradley Chubb are going to be game-time decisions against the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...
Fisher is hurt too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom