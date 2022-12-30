Armstead (and Chubb) - Game-time Decisions

Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb are game-time decisions; Tua Tagovailoa officially out - ProFootballTalk The Dolphins officially ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out for this Sunday on Friday, but a couple of other calls won’t be made until closer to kickoff.Head coach Mike McDaniel said that left tackle Terron Armstead and edge rusher Bradley Chubb are going to be game-time decisions against the...

My goodness, Armstead is ridiculously fragile but he's trying. He's literally falling apart with toe, pectoral, knee, and hip issues.I think he hangs it up after this year, dude is always hurt. Sucks because he's been our best LT in years. Without him, our OL has been atrocious.Activate Eric Fisher Sunday and hope for the best?Chubbs, honestly, I don't care. He sucks and Grier made a horrific trade. Wilkins, Phillips, Sieler, and Davis are the only front 7 players that matter.