 Armstead expects to return | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armstead expects to return

The Bopkin

The Bopkin

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,942
Reaction score
8,726
Location
Pennsylvania
www.nbcsports.com

Report: Terron Armstead is expected to play in 2024

Veteran Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead wasn't ready to talk about playing in 2024 after the end of the team's season, but it doesn't look like the Dolphins are going to have to worry about filling that spot on their offensive line.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

www.cbssports.com

Dolphins Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead set to return in 2024 despite hints of retirement, per report

The oft-injured veteran is signed through 2026
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com


There was some talk about Armstead maybe retiring; looks like he's giving it another go.
I, for one, am glad. With all the holes to fill, we need him another year. Hopefully he holds up.
 
Last edited:
Good news. 1 more year and then likely cut after 2024 with a 12.7 dead cap hit. This is a very important year for our GM, HC and QB. I want them all to succeed and that means winning at least 1 playoff game in 2024 to at least show a little bit of progress. If they can't even do that we're just spinning our wheels.
 
The Bopkin said:
www.nbcsports.com

Report: Terron Armstead is expected to play in 2024

Veteran Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead wasn't ready to talk about playing in 2024 after the end of the team's season, but it doesn't look like the Dolphins are going to have to worry about filling that spot on their offensive line.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

www.cbssports.com

Dolphins Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead set to return in 2024 despite hints of retirement, per report

The oft-injured veteran is signed through 2026
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com


There was some talk about Armstead maybe retiring; looks like he's giving it another go.
I, for one, am glad. With all the holes to fill, we need him another year. Hopefully he holds up.
Click to expand...
We should consider drafting a left tackle to take over from him next year that he can help teach and develop.
 
This is good news because we can’t afford to replace him now and I don’t really want to use #21 on an OT unless a top tier guy falls which I doubt. We will probably be drafting an LT in the first round in 2025.

Now must prioritize re-signing Lamm to fill in when he’s out.
 
Hard to turn down $14 million. Armstead is definitely a really good player and a team leader. Just hope Miami gets closer to 12 games out of him.

With Tua being lefthanded, plus how important the inside pocket is to his effectiveness, I think upgrading the interior of the offensive line might be more important.

Plus, I think Smith showed some potential at LT. Of course, if a talented LT is there who would complain about the pick (Mims etc.).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom