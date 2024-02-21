Armstead expects to return

The Bopkin
Report: Terron Armstead is expected to play in 2024
Veteran Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead wasn't ready to talk about playing in 2024 after the end of the team's season, but it doesn't look like the Dolphins are going to have to worry about filling that spot on their offensive line.
www.nbcsports.com
Dolphins Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead set to return in 2024 despite hints of retirement, per report
The oft-injured veteran is signed through 2026
www.cbssports.com
There was some talk about Armstead maybe retiring; looks like he's giving it another go.
I, for one, am glad. With all the holes to fill, we need him another year. Hopefully he holds up.
