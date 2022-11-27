Armstead goes down with Pectoral injury

MrChadRico
I actually am. I cannot even enjoy a blowout if he’s hurt. Our LT options are bad.Let's not panic
Pectoral injuries are rarely insignificant. Armstead missed like 5 or 6 games with the same injury in NO, and you can see the results of his absence in the OLs performance.Let's not panic
The OL looks like literal trash with TA out. Gonna need to do some serious work to prep for SF's defense if he can't go.
The OL looks like literal trash with TA out. Gonna need to do some serious work to prep for SF’s defense if he can’t go.
Yeah we freaking know dude.
Same. Much too often when you hear "pectoral" it's like 3 to 4 weeks minimum.Fingers crossed he’s okay