 Armstead goes down with Pectoral injury | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armstead goes down with Pectoral injury

T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,889
Reaction score
4,305
Age
33
Location
New York
Waddle said:
Pectoral injuries are rarely insignificant. Armstead missed like 5 or 6 games with the same injury in NO, and you can see the results of his absence in the OLs performance.
Click to expand...
The OL looks like literal trash with TA out. Gonna need to do some serious work to prep for SF’s defense if he can’t go.
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
9,115
Reaction score
5,094
well i guess this means everyone wants to wrap tua in bubble wrap and make him qb3, right?
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Club Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
7,989
Reaction score
4,002
Location
Narnia
Time to plan to replace Armstead. Same goes for Jackson. RT and LT are a serious priority for next season. Unreal how a team can go from All Pro playoff looking to that display in 2nd half because one player went down. The team cannot rely on an injury prone player no matter how good he is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom