Armstead house for sale

Did anyone hear this? I saw it on X (I know). Just curious if true if there is motive behind it such as retiring, IR etc
 
So if I sell my house, I'm forced to retire?
 
I would definitely be looking into retirement if I were him. Rehabbing constantly is no fun.
 
I wouldn't look too much into it, especially on X. Place is a cesspool full of unverified information. If Barry or any of the actual beat writers mentioned it, then I'd believe it.
 
With the amount of money we are paying him he's moving to Detroit and being worked on by

Animation Logo GIF by JOSH HILL


We'll see what they do with him....they fixed Alex Murphy...
 
He's moved into the Dolphins Blue Medical Tent on a permanent basis. And has taken a position, at the Miami Wells Fargo branch, counting his retirement money.
 
