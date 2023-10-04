Armstead house for sale

artdnj
Time is Now
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2004
- Messages
- 10,169
- Reaction score
- 10,840
- Location
- Garden State
Did anyone hear this? I saw it on X (I know). Just curious if true if there is motive behind it such as retiring, IR etc
I would definitely be looking into retirement if I were him. Rehabbing constantly is no fun.Did anyone hear this? I saw it on X (I know). Just curious if true if there is motive behind it such as retiring, IR etc
He moved perm into the Fins Medical Rehab facility.
I thought I remember hearing that he has a live-in physical therapist during the season.I heard he's moving into a hospital
dude, chill just checking.So if I sell my house, I'm forced to retire?