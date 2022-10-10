Armstead Injury

Well, Tua played 8 straight games last year behind a worse line.



Armstead is important.



But I think yesterday showed and proved the O line looks better when Tus is QB even before Armstead went down.



But you can't sit your franchise QB because you're worried about injury.



Can't afford to go 3-3 out of fear.



If he's healthy you play him.



17 days rust will be helped with the quick passing games and may even more RPOS mixed in.



We may not see those 40-50 yards throws this Sunday, but we'll see alot of quick strikes and YAC



Hopefully, Mostert solidified RB 1 and the Edmunds experiment is over.



It was nice seeing our RB actually earn and deserver the stats and TD and not benefit from the passing game