Armstead Injury

Rowdy1972

Has there been any news come out about Armstead? He's the most important player on this team. Its mission critical we have him as you can see how the line is without him. I wouldn't put Tua out thre until he's back.
 
Rowdy1972

Danny said:
the most important player on this team is Tua, not Armstead
If you want to see Tua for more than 1 more game this year, Armstead has to be ready to go. Putting him out there behind this line right now could end him. Hell Bridgewater only played one snap yesterday.
 
Danny

Rowdy1972 said:
If you want to see Tua for more than 1 more game this year, Armstead has to be ready to go. Putting him out there behind this line right now could end him. Hell Bridgewater only played one snap yesterday.
I agree on that part....just saying the QB is the most important position in sports so Tua's the most important player
 
Rowdy1972

Looking at the line of Vikings -3 that means Vegas really doesn't believe Tua is playing this week. So be prepared to have Bridgewater or Skylar again.
 
Rowdy1972

Danny said:
I agree on that part....just saying the QB is the most important position in sports so Tua's the most important player
The drop off from Armstead to the next tackle we have is a huge gap. The drop from Bridgewater to Tua isn't nearly as large. Even if we had Tua in the game yesterday we would have been extremely handicapped by the oline. This oline without Armstead is probably as worse version than we had last year. Shell and Little gave up 8 QB HITS yesterday. Its vital to have Armstead back to give Tua a fighting chance to not only play well but stay healthy.
 
GRYPHONK

Well, Tua played 8 straight games last year behind a worse line.

Armstead is important.

But I think yesterday showed and proved the O line looks better when Tus is QB even before Armstead went down.

But you can't sit your franchise QB because you're worried about injury.

Can't afford to go 3-3 out of fear.

If he's healthy you play him.

17 days rust will be helped with the quick passing games and may even more RPOS mixed in.

We may not see those 40-50 yards throws this Sunday, but we'll see alot of quick strikes and YAC

Hopefully, Mostert solidified RB 1 and the Edmunds experiment is over.

It was nice seeing our RB actually earn and deserver the stats and TD and not benefit from the passing game
 
Rowdy1972

GRYPHONK said:
Well, Tua played 8 straight games last year behind a worse line.

Armstead is important.

But I think yesterday showed and proved the O line looks better when Tus is QB even before Armstead went down.

But you can't sit your franchise QB because you're worried about injury.

Can't afford to go 3-3 out of fear.

If he's healthy you play him.

17 days rust will be helped with the quick passing games and may even more RPOS mixed in.

We may not see those 40-50 yards throws this Sunday, but we'll see alot of quick strikes and YAC

Hopefully, Mostert solidified RB 1 and the Edmunds experiment is over.

It was nice seeing our RB actually earn and deserver the stats and TD and not benefit from the passing game
Tua is not playing Sunday. Vegas has the line at -3 vikings. If Tua was playing, the dolphins would be favored. That -3 line is set for Bridgewater and Skylar in the mix. Not Tua. If Teddy gets cleared, it will come off the 3 and move towards 1.5-2. If Skylar plays it will go to 4-5.5. If Vegas thought Tua had any shot at playing the line would probably be in the pickem range to -1 Vikings. And it would move accordingly when if Tua was cleared to play.
 
