 Armstead not ruled out for Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armstead not ruled out for Sunday

dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,772
Reaction score
3,592
rent this space said:
definitely needed this week, I have to think a one-armed Armstead is better than anyone else with two
Click to expand...
season 6 episode 24 GIF
 
eightyone81

eightyone81

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 7, 2010
Messages
179
Reaction score
231
Location
Huntington Beach
mrbunglez said:
Click to expand...

What are the odds he took himself out on his own because of the score? If it was a close game we may not have heard of this injury until after..?? The play he got hurt on looked like absolutely nothing…

I could be , and probably am wrong but we can dream

The score was out of control at that point and he’s always seemed like a guy who puts his body first( hence why he never practices )
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
2,138
Reaction score
1,269
Location
Tennessee
Tape him up like crazy and let's go! In all seriousness, I'd actually be surprised if he plays, and do have concerns about rushing back just making it worse. At the same time it's painfully obvious how much we need him out there each week. glad it's not my call to make.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,772
Reaction score
3,592
phinzfan21 said:
Tape him up like crazy and let's go! In all seriousness, I'd actually be surprised if he plays, and do have concerns about rushing back just making it worse. At the same time it's painfully obvious how much we need him out there each week. glad it's not my call to make.
Click to expand...
Duct Tape GIF by A Black Lady Sketch Show
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom