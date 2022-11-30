Armstead not ruled out for Sunday

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,328
- Reaction score
- 26,312
- Location
- West Palm Beach
definitely needed this week, I have to think a one-armed Armstead is better than anyone else with two
Tape him up like crazy and let's go! In all seriousness, I'd actually be surprised if he plays, and do have concerns about rushing back just making it worse. At the same time it's painfully obvious how much we need him out there each week. glad it's not my call to make.
One of the few movies that when clicking thru the remote; when I come across it, I watch it until the end.That is such a great movie.