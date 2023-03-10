 Armstead restructures creates 11.8 space | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Armstead restructures creates 11.8 space

DolphinsLaw42

Well, If Tyreek with a Wilkins/Connor Extension is next you gotta figure using Byron’s savings as roll over/rookie cap we could be in for a few splashes (poyrer/David?)with around 35 million or so to play with (not including Byron’s aforementioned savings going to the pool/rollover).
 
The Goat

The Goat

I believe this means Miami will have $25.5mm in cap space - about half of which will be available as of 6/1.
 
The Goat

The Goat

DolphinsLaw42 said:
Well, If Tyreek with a Wilkins/Connor Extension is next you gotta figure using Byron’s savings as roll over/rookie cap we could be in for a few splashes (poyrer/David?)with around 35 million or so to play with (not including Byron’s aforementioned savings going to the pool/rollover).
Miami was well over the cap threshold before they started making moves.

Edit: Never mind - I didn’t comprehend what you typed. Still caffeinating.
 
The Goat

The Goat

greasyObnoxious said:
given the state of the NFL, 16 million over wasn't that bad.
It’s how the cap is managed right now. What’s interesting is that vets who earned their money and were smart with it seem perfectly happy to sign very late in FA for a couple million just to stay in the game at their leisure.

Suh ended up playing in three Super Bowls in the past five years that way.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

25mil under isn't quite "healthy" but it's a much better place. Hopefully the Fins can find a way to roll a little over for next year too
 
E30M3

E30M3

Ruckus45 said:
25mil under isn't quite "healthy" but it's a much better place. Hopefully the Fins can find a way to roll a little over for next year too
We're actually in a really good cap space for next year so far. Gonna need it for all the players that need to be signed.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Well, given the likelihood of a Wilkins extension, maybe a Williams extension, the fact they restructured Armstead leads me to believe they're eyeing a significant FA.

Wagner, Poyer. Not sure, if they do further restructures maybe Orlando Brown


It's getting interesting.

My guess is Miamis targeting Wagner. We shall see
 
M

Marino2.0

Satisfying Rose Mciver GIF by CBS
 
AL R

AL R

I think I would try to extend Wilkins next and lower his cap hit and then try to improve the LB room via FA. Te and CB in a draft which seems to be deep at those positions.

I think we would have a better shot at David but him and Wagner might be too much and Wagner probably prefers to stay out West.
 
D

DZimmer000

Question: Don’t we have massive cap space next year? I honestly haven’t looked and I’m curious.
 
