Armstead restructures creates 11.8 space

Well, If Tyreek with a Wilkins/Connor Extension is next you gotta figure using Byron’s savings as roll over/rookie cap we could be in for a few splashes (poyrer/David?)with around 35 million or so to play with (not including Byron’s aforementioned savings going to the pool/rollover).
Miami was well over the cap threshold before they started making moves.
Edit: Never mind - I didn’t comprehend what you typed. Still caffeinating.
given the state of the NFL, 16 million over wasn't that bad.
We're actually in a really good cap space for next year so far. Gonna need it for all the players that need to be signed.25mil under isn't quite "healthy" but it's a much better place. Hopefully the Fins can find a way to roll a little over for next year too