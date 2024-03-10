Armstead to Rework or Restructure Contract

dolfan91
Lol, why would any player ever agree to that? It's a dangerous games with tons of injuries.Hopefully the restructure turns a big chunk of his base salary into a per-game bonus based on playing time.
Ummmmmmmmm. Really need to see the details on this, but restructuring TA is just not a good idea in general.
Alternative being that they release him this week with June 1 designation. His constant injuries degrade his value such that he is not worth anywhere the base salary he is owed.
Yeah why are we doing thise with the one player we shouldn't be doing it with, but not doing it with Hill or Ramsey. I mean christ Grier...
Who said those things weren't happening?
It's my understanding Miami is trying to extend Hill and Seiler, while restructuring Chubb and Ramsey.Yeah why are we doing thise with the one player we shouldn't be doing it with, but not doing it with Hill or Ramsey. I mean christ Grier...