C’mon, Super Bowl or bust? People here tell me we’re all idiots if we believe that this team had Super Bowl aspirations.
 
Welp, looks like we have some work to do with Armstead. If he retires it's gonna accelerate 18m of dead cap to us this coming season. Gonna have to restructure and pay it off in bonus.
 
If he retires does his ridiculous contract still count against the cap?? The guy hasn’t started a full season in his life.
 
He is not walking away from 20+ Million.

It would not help the Fins cap if he did, He has a Dead cap number if 24 million with less than 4 million is savings.
 
If he retires does his ridiculous contract still count against the cap?? The guy hasn’t started a full season in his life.
Yep. We have a lot of dead cap on him due to restructure last year. There are maneuvers of he is willing to do so where we can alleviate that burden though.
 
Had to click to read the whole tweet, he had a lot in there.

From NFL.com

In business terms, it is essentially a "sunk cost." Any money a team pays a player must be accounted for against the salary cap. If there is dead money in a player's contract and he is released or retires, that charge will accelerate onto the team's salary cap for the current year.
 
Also, this would create a problem for our post June designations as we only have 2 and Howard is in one of those slots. If they are thinking anyone else, they just got pushed for this, or possibly Howard.
 
I kind of agree with T Stead that this was a Super Bowl or bust year I don’t see how the roster improves to next year. I’m definitely ready to move on from X was a great player for us but his time has passed as well. He was always kind of a me first guy anyway and sort of had that passive attitude that isn’t championship material imho
 
