Article I wrote for The List - Dolphins Podcast

bane
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2008
- Messages
- 3,951
- Reaction score
- 5,165
- Age
- 48
Hey guys.
I wrote this article for the list podcast. We know the boys from the list. Brettt silver and Jordan all post of finheaven. Anyways check it out. It’s 5 things I thought about the dolphins. From yours truely.
I wrote this article for the list podcast. We know the boys from the list. Brettt silver and Jordan all post of finheaven. Anyways check it out. It’s 5 things I thought about the dolphins. From yours truely.