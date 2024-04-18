Article - Is Tua a Top 5 QB?

DolphinVJ
Hello all,
I just read this Article, link below, questioning and looking at objective and most important QB related stats to see if the numbers back up Tua being a top 5 QB or not. Personally, I don't see him as a top 5 QB but we can't argue with Tua's stats. The writer has done a great job at looking at various Stats. Based on the Stats, it would be hard to argue that he is not a top 10 QB. I know some people focus too much on the talent level, especially, the national media (Chris Simms, Colin Cowherd) and point out that, for example Justin Herbert, is a top 5 QB. This is a well-researched article accumulating the major QB Stats.
Is Tua Tagovailoa a top-5 NFL Quarterback?
Folks on both sides of the aisle will argue until they’re blue in the face. Let’s use objective facts to pin down a fair and honest ranking for the ascending young signal caller.
