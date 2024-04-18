 Article - Is Tua a Top 5 QB? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Article - Is Tua a Top 5 QB?

Hello all,
I just read this Article, link below, questioning and looking at objective and most important QB related stats to see if the numbers back up Tua being a top 5 QB or not. Personally, I don't see him as a top 5 QB but we can't argue with Tua's stats. The writer has done a great job at looking at various Stats. Based on the Stats, it would be hard to argue that he is not a top 10 QB. I know some people focus too much on the talent level, especially, the national media (Chris Simms, Colin Cowherd) and point out that, for example Justin Herbert, is a top 5 QB. This is a well-researched article accumulating the major QB Stats.

Is Tua Tagovailoa a top-5 NFL Quarterback?

Folks on both sides of the aisle will argue until they’re blue in the face. Let’s use objective facts to pin down a fair and honest ranking for the ascending young signal caller.
Stats are deceiving sometimes…in today’s NFL the game is geared for offensive production? I look more at a QB’s production in clutch situations? Can he impose his will in the 4th quarter and dominate? Is He a winner more often than not in those big moments? This team that was supposedly built to win championships has not won a playoff game? If they can’t achieve any success in the playoffs?…I could care less about stats?
 
BlueFin said:
Stats are deceiving sometimes…in today’s NFL the game is geared for offensive production? I look more at a QB’s production in clutch situations? Can he impose his will in the 4th quarter and dominate? Is He a winner more often than not in those big moments? This team that was supposedly built to win championships has not won a playoff game? If they can’t achieve any success in the playoffs?…I could care less about stats?
To the credit of the author of the article, he did mention that Tua needs to deliver in big games/post season. To be fair to Tua, it is hard to win big games at the end against Balt, Buf and KC when half your Team is out injured or playing injured. I would venture no good team had that kind of injuries throughout the year like Miami did.
 
Tua is good enough for me to not look for another QB for awhile and instead work to build a team that can protect and enhance his abilities.

Where he ranks, I am not sure, don't care. I do know it would be rather difficult to find better.

Natural accuracy trumps all prototypical measurables.
 
I don't know if Tua is talented enough to ever become a true top 5 QB in this league, but that's not important.

Can he play well and win in the playoffs when we need him to? So far the answer is no, but the good news is he just turned 26 and I expect him to get better. He better get better and like right f****** now.
 
If he was right handed this wouldn't even be a question. The left handed looks weird and throws people off. Tua throws extremely catchable balls and does so extremely quickly. He can do what just about every other QB in the league can't. His quick decision making and accuracy is Lamar's legs, Mahomes' arm strength, and Rodgers psilocybin use.
 
